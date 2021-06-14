Somozas beat Polvorín 0-1 and will play the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs

06/13/2021 at 10:03 PM CEST

The Somozas won 0-1 at Powder keg during the semifinal of the Third Division promotion playoff that took place this Sunday in the Municipal of A Cheda., Meanwhile he Somozas was able to get off the competition to Choco. Following this result, the Somozas He will play in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs, where he will fight for the title of champion of the Third Division promotion playoffs.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who released their marker with a goal from Luis Nuño just before the final whistle, specifically in 87, concluding the duel with a result of 0-1 on the light.

With this triumph, the Somozas He will be in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs, one step away from becoming champion of the competition.