The use of masks has increased in the last two weeks in the citizens of Estelí and Somoto, the number of students in the classrooms of primary and secondary schools is decreasing, and business owners are increasing their prevention measures, as are the busers and taxi drivers, against the Covid-19.

Fear of contracting the new coronavirus has forced citizens to take extreme prevention measures in the cities of Somoto, head of the department of Madriz, and the city of Estelí, head of the department of the same name, where in the last two weeks, There have been reports of residents dying on the streets, apparently from sudden heart attacks.

In rural communities, non-governmental organizations distribute gel alcohol, masks and carry out prevention campaigns with rural families in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in these areas of Madriz. THE PRESS / William Aragón.

Reports of infections in Somoto and Estelí hospitals

Sources from the Juan Antonio Brenes Palacios de Somoto hospital and the San Juan de Dios hospital in Estelí report to this newspaper the admission of people with symptoms of Covid-19 and even infected health personnel. This has triggered alarms in the population, which at the beginning were not taking the necessary measures, but now, it is notorious that the fear of contagion has caused protection measures to be extreme.

“Now more people are seen on the streets covering their faces with masks and wearing latex gloves on their hands and alcohol gel and keeping their distance in banks, grocery stores, government offices, markets, supermarkets and grocery distributors.”said José Alvarado Ponce, 34, a lottery seller in the city of Estelí.

Less class attendance

While in the primary and secondary schools of the city of Somoto the number of students in the classrooms decreased dramatically. “We have an enrollment of 34 to 40 students per classroom of this secondary school and lately only about 10 to 15 students come to classes”, confided a teacher from the National Institute of Madriz (INAM) of Somoto. LA PRENSA also confirmed that in the Rubén Darío primary school, only 8-10 students arrive per classroom.

At the bus terminal in the city of Ocotal, in the department of Nueva Segovia, activity has decreased due to the low number of passengers. THE PRESS / William Aragón.

Taxis and buses take their own protection measures

On the streets of the city of Somoto and Estelí, taxi owners have forced their drivers to wear face masks, gloves, and alcohol gel. «You know that the government is hiding information about the spread of the coronavirus in this city (Estelí)”said Manuel de Jesús Esquivel Martínez, 58, who lives in the Esteliano neighborhood of El Rosario. He says he now goes to work wearing face masks and walks his alcohol gel. «I work about eight hours a day in my taxi and I only let people who are wearing their mask go up to the car”, he pointed.

Others who take extreme measures are the owners of shops and grocery stores. At the entrance of each store they put synthetic grass trays bathed in chlorine water to disinfect their shoes, while those who attend wear masks and gloves and impregnate the hands of buyers with gel alcohol when entering these establishments.

“Here we put a bucket with soap and water at the entrance so that whoever comes to buy will wash their hands well. We have also marked the entrance to keep distance between each visitor and we ask them to use the mask”said Rosa Emilia Ponce Úbeda, owner of a small grocery store in Somoto.

Decrease passenger flow

This Friday it was learned that a group of Somoteño carriers were requesting a meeting with the authorities of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI) to reduce the number of express and routed bus trips to the areas, due to the fact that the number of passengers has drastically decreased. “We are seeing if we request to reduce the departures from the bus terminal of the city of Somoto to destinations, because we are starting with just ten to twelve passengers and we are having losses”, said one of the bus owners in the city of Somoto, head of the Madriz department.

On Friday, it was learned that several express bus units did not leave the terminals from Managua to Somoto or from Somoto to Managua due to the low number of passengers. Also, many owners of inter-municipal public transport units are registering losses when leaving almost empty, so they have requested to reduce the number of departures.