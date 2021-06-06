Somorrostro and Ariznabarra share the points and draw 1-1

06/06/2021 at 11:33 PM CEST

The match held this Saturday in The Malecon and who faced the Somorrostro and to Ariznabarra it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Somorrostro wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Lagun Onak by a score of 2-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Ariznabarra came from beating 5-1 at home at Urgatzi KK in the last match played. With this result, the Musco team is eighth after the end of the match, while the Ariznabarra is ninth.

The first half of the match started in an unbeatable way for the Vitoria team, who premiered the luminous with a goal of Sannadi in the 17th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

The second half began facing the Musco team, who got the tie with a goal from Xabi Cortezón at 52 minutes. Finally, the duel ended with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Somorrostro gave entrance to Ito Y Koldo for Fano Y Pablo Coscolin, Meanwhile he Ariznabarra gave the green light to Martinez, Viana, Alava Y Guillermo Gonzalez placeholder image for Sannadi, Riverol, Ishmael Y Lomba.

The referee decided to caution seven players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Txopi and by the Ariznabarra admonished Castle, Riverol, gentleman, Martinez, Ishmael Y Jon aizpuru.

With this result, the Somorrostro he gets 27 points and the Ariznabarra with 24 points.

On the following day the team of Ibón Etxebarrieta will face against Sodupe, Meanwhile he Ariznabarra of Jonatan Torio will be measured against Balmaseda.

Data sheetSomorrostro:Tear, Adrián Celador, Txopi, Xabi Cortezón, Artabe, Eneko Iriondo, Pablo Coscolin (Koldo, min.74), Bilbao, Alday, Fano (Ito, min.73) and UkerdiAriznabarra:Castillo, Lopez, Lomba (Guillermo Gonzalez, min.85), Sannadi (Martinez, min.62), Euken Herrojo, Riverol (Viana, min.62), Jon Aizpuru, Zannouti, Hidalgo, Olano and Ismael (Alava, min. 69)Stadium:The MaleconGoals:Sannadi (0-1, min. 17) and Xabi Cortezón (1-1, min. 52)