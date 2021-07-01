Sommer, from substitute for Ter Stegen to Swiss hero

06/30/2021

On at 22:00 CEST

The meta Yann Sommer became the great protagonist of the Swiss qualification for the quarterfinals of the European Championship after stopping the last and final shot of the penalty shootout to Mbappé.

At 32, the Swiss goalkeeper can boast of being a true specialist in this facet of the game, although paradoxically brings out his ability especially when defending the shirt of the Swiss national team, as Sergio Ramos verified in the duel that both teams had in the Nations League at St. Jakob-Park on November 14. Sommer stopped that day two maximum penalties thrown by the Sevillian central defender.

Nine years after his debut with the Swiss national team, the goal of Morges, a town located in the French-speaking area of ​​the country, he has become the hero of the Swiss fans.

STEP FORWARD

His career took a leap seven years ago thanks to the signing of Marc-André ter Stegen by Barcelona. Sommer was chosen by Borussia Mönchengladbach to replace the German goal. The Swiss came to the Bundesliga from Basel, a stage during which he made friends with tennis player Roger Federer, undoubtedly the most illustrious fan of the ‘Bebbi’ team.

A curious fact is that Sommer wears the word ‘summer’ in Spanish on his gloves, the translation of his name in German. The meta studied Spanish as a child and speaks it perfectly.