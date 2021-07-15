Somewhere Over the Rainbow: REMIX

A classic, a song that has truly delighted us, has inspired us, has made us cry, has made us inspire, in short, a song that we have heard in more than one Hollywood movie, in different contexts, and for that simple fact It’s a classic, today we present you “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in a new version, all the details here in Music News !!

It turns out that this legendary song that was released 11 years ago and that has been part of quite a few Hollywood movies has today, or 6 days ago to be exact, a remake.

We love this real song, but the new version is also unbeatable, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, this romantic song premiered on July 8, different video clip, simply wonderful.

As of today, the animated video clip of Somewhere Over The Rainbow has almost 150 thousand views on the YouTube platform! Is it that seriously who is not fascinated by this song? We all love it, in any context, even crying, this song is ideal. You cry at ease.

We leave you the link to the new version of the legendary song that was released almost 11 years ago and that has never stopped being a complete success. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Robin Schulz, Alle Farben, Israel Kamakawiwo’ole. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AawV6dpb8So

The interesting thing about this song is that at last a collaboration was made with Alle Farben, this is something that all the fans of this song were extremely excited about, they loved that they had done this collaboration!

“What a good adaptation, I like it!”, “Finally! By fiiiin! A collaboration with Alle Farben! This is very crazy but awesome “

What do you think?