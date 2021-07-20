Giannis Antetokounmpo is one win away from reaching NBA ring glory. The Greek and his Milwaukee Bucks are one step away from achieving the title, which could come tonight if they beat the Phoenix Suns, their tough rival in these 2021 NBA Finals at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin.

“It is difficult, because you work very hard to get to this moment, which is tomorrow “, shared the MVP of the league twice in the day prior to the sixth game that will be played this morning from 03:00 hours in Spain. “It’s hard not to get ahead of yourself.”

Anteto dreams of this ever since he arrived in the United States eight years ago, when he was a lanky center with a lot of potential but very little experience. I was 18 years old and he had only played two seasons as a professional for Filathlitikos, a Greek club in the country’s third division.

“Sometimes when I sleep, I dream about this match”He says about the game that can give him his first title. “This is the time when you have to be more disciplined, try not to get too excited. You can’t play until game time, so I try not to think about it too much, but it’s very difficult. “.

The Greek, leader of the Bucks on and off the court, warned that it was not yet time to make plans to celebrate the victory. “We cannot worry about this until we have completed the job., and that should be our mentality ”.

Not far away, Milwaukee and its star still have the memory of disappointments in the previous rounds against the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat. “We have not gone through the roof or worried too much”, He explained about the success of this campaign. “We were 0-2 down in Brooklyn, we came back and did our job. The same now and the same in Atlanta. In Miami, we were on top and we also completed the work. “

Anteto also wanted to show his gratitude to the team and his teammates: “It doesn’t matter how the season ends, because I’m very proud of this team, of all the work we’ve done.

In order to Khris middleton, the player who has accompanied and complemented Anteto’s talent and intractable physique throughout his NBA journey, the key is to continue playing as if Game 6 of the Finals were just another game:

“We have to treat it like every regular season game, every playoff game.. Play game by game and want to win each of them. That’s all”.

In order to Mike budenholzer, there are always ways to curl the curl. He wants fewer losses and better decisions in attack in certain sections of the match. Beyond that, he recovers the usual keys to end up lifting the title before his fans:

“Whether you’re down or you’re up, you have to build on your competitive spirit. You get energy out of it. We are a mature, intelligent group. All of this helps us to be focused and ready to do the things necessary to win ”.