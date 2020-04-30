Since the quarantine of the coronavirus pandemic began, Sergio Lapegüe He had to make a resounding change in his routine, since his doctor told him that he should stay at home, despite the fact that communication professionals are exempt from compulsory isolation.

Of course, this fell to him like a cold water, but little by little he had to adapt to his new way of working, through his computer and with his own camera from his home. Journalist He suffers from asthma and is therefore part of the risk group, something that causes acute crises that prevent him from breathing normally.

However, this limitation also brought him something positive, since he works less time and can dedicate himself to sharing this difficult moment with his family, who he does not see too much in his usual routine, given that driver He has three jobs: he is in charge of Tempraneros (TN), Noticiero Trece (El Trece) and Atardecer de un día turjada (La 100).

Now, through social media, the famous She shares details of how the quarantine passes and this time she revealed her relationship with her loved ones. Even though everything was going very well, something went wrong and everything ended in an accident.

Lapegüe He was encouraged to reveal the family intern who lived this Wednesday, which left a scar. “Hello friends, in this #quantieth we are closer together than ever in our family life. More than 40 days, indoors,” he began saying.

“We huddled. We hugged each other. We played. We laughed. We got tired and angry. Sometimes we run out of patience. But I must admit that we are living days that we will never forget. @Micalapegue and @elvislapegue ran to hug me. And without wanting to” the baby ”stuck her beautiful nails in my forehead …. then the healing !!!”, she confessed the presenter.

In the video, his daughter tells him to his complaints: “Stop exaggerated”, while he pretends to cry. “What did you do, Mica? You hurt me! Why did you hit?” He demanded without a filter. And he added: “He looks like a boxer, they are putting the swab on me. Is blood coming out?” He asked. Sergio terrified.

