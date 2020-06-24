Karlos Arguiñano’s open kitchen offered the last installment of the season from the set before beginning their outdoor deliveries. While Karlos Arguiñano was preparing the plate, he saw an opportunity to launch a message before going on vacation. « Whenever I finish the seasons I usually make excuses », began.

Karlos Arguiñano, in ‘Karlos Arguiñano’s open kitchen’

The cook explained that while recording the program he is alone in the kitchen « talking and talking and talking, and I am aware that on more than one occasion because I will have said things that may have bothered someone. I apologize from my heart. « With these words, he apologized for any comments that might have offended the audience.

« That does not mean that I don’t keep talking, because I have no other choice, » commented Arguiñano, warning that what has happened could happen again, because he admits that « I have always been talkative, so I will continue talking. « Having said that, the Basque reiterated his apologies and stated that » if I have bothered someone with any conversation or comment that I have made during this year, I ask for forgiveness from the heart. «

« Forgive me »

To end his message, Arguiñano said that he apologizes for these reasons for a clear reason: « I like that when someone sneaks up on me to ask for forgiveness. Well, the same, if I have sneaked with someone, forgive me. No I have nothing against anyone. » In addition, he excused himself assuring that « another thing is that as things go on things, the days and the news, one gets hot and sometimes we get hotter than necessary«