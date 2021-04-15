“Sometimes my mother was also beaten and I saw …”, said Alejandra Guzmán in an interview some time ago



They publish an old interview with Alejandra Guzmán where she talks about domestic violence.

Photo: Frazer Harrison. / Getty Images

Journalist Javier Ceriani he remembered again, through his account Instagram, some words a family member said Guzman at some point and that could be considered by many as a contradiction in terms of the controversy that currently exists between them. In this case, the driver of “Gossip No Like” posted an interview that featured Alejandra Guzman some years ago.

In it, the singer is heard saying: “… He’s going to do that again until he kills you. And I say it because at some point they beat my mother and I saw how they beat her and I do not want that to happen to my daughter or me one day and I say it because it happens and it is very sad.It should be noted that her daughter accompanied her during this interview.

Remember that Frida sofia offered an interview also to Gustavo Adolfo Infante in which he accused his grandfather Enrique Guzman from having groped her when she was 5 years old. As a result, all those involved have issued different statements. However, journalists like Javier Ceriani Y Elisa Berastain They have ratified their support for the alleged victims of sexual abuse, especially those who, because they are in the entertainment industry, are afraid of possible reprisals. So this specific program has been dedicated to seeking everything that can support and give credibility to the statements of victims such as Noelia, Frida sofia Y Tefi Valenzuela. They have called him the Me Too Latino.

This undoubtedly makes a before and after in the journalism of entertainment. Now the victims have a window and even several where to tell their stories and this has been made known by some hosts of many of the programs that cover this source. As well as, “the accused” can refute them or say what they consider pertinent, as happened with Enrique Guzman and the interview he offered in “Selling” to Paty Chapoy.

Regarding the family Guzman, already Enrique raised the idea that he plans to take legal measures. However, Frida has not shed light on it. So everything indicates that we will have to wait to see how the events continue to unfold.

