“Sometimes life puts you ahead of who you least expect”

Mila Ximenez keep recovering of her lung cancer, but in the middle of that life goes on and the television collaborator turns 69 today, in one of the worst moments of his life.

Many of your close ones have wanted give samples of your affection especially now that his health situation is delicate. Among his closest friends are Belén Esteban, Belén Rodríguez, Terelu Campos and Jorge Javier Vázquez.

To them is added Kiko Rivera, who has also wanted to show his friendship towards Mila with a emotional post shared on his Instagram profile in which he expresses his feelings towards the journalist and the congratulates on his birthday.

At the bottom of the image, Kiko writes: “Sometimes life puts the one you least expect ahead of you, and that’s what happened to you. I send you the biggest of kisses on this your birthday. Infinite congratulations, Mila. The Rivera-Rosales family loves you very much “.

For her part, Mila remains away from the media spotlight and from his social networks, where he has not published anything since March, except for a photo to support Belén Esteban with his food brand.

The gathering is still delicate, but recovering and with the strength to do so. Almost a year ago he was diagnosed with lung cancer and is now undergoing a pioneer treatment to try to eradicate it from his body completely and to be able to return to his work and his daily life.