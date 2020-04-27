Striker Alexandre Pato left Corinthians in 2014, but still generates repercussions on the sides of the club. President Andrés Sanchez affirmed that the current São Paulo player will always be welcome in the Corinthians environment and that he would not like him to keep Corinthians’s grief over the failed passage he had in just over a year.

In an interview with FOX Sports, Alexandre Pato can see a video recorded by the Corinthians representative to talk about the player. “He is a special person, a great friend and a great player in Brazilian football. I ask you not to be hurt by Corinthians, which is a great team, a dear team. If it didn’t work out, he had his problems, he had the problems of Corinthians, but he is always a very welcome person “, said Andrés Sanchez.

The striker was hired by Corinthians in early 2013 for R $ 40 million from Milan. In the team that had just been world champion, Alexandre Pato won the titles of the Paulista Championship and the Recopa Sul-Americana, but at the end of the year he was marked by a penalty with a small cavity in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil against Grêmio.

Low, in early 2014 he was involved in an exchange with Jadson, from São Paulo. In July 2016, after some loans, it was sold to Villarreal, from Spain. In response, Alexandre Pato said that Andrés Sanches “says a lot that is not true”.

“I met him at Corinthians. Sometimes he says a lot that is not true, he talks a lot because he is this guy who likes to pay attention to him. I have no problem with Corinthians. It was through them that I had the pleasure of playing for São Paulo , that’s when I found my colleagues, that’s when I found a really cool club, very cool, players who helped me a lot. But I have nothing. I wish him success, that he go for his walk and I do mine that I am making them very happy in São Paulo “, he said.

