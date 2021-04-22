“Sometimes I have stopped the documentary because I could not stand it”

This Wednesday, Telecinco broadcast a special Rocío program: tell the truth to stay alive, to which Rocío Carrasco herself attended to answer all the questions that may have been raised throughout the broadcast of the first half of the docuseries.

Among many surprise appearances was that of Fidel Albiac, the husband of the protagonist of the program. Among other issues, he spoke about what It was painful to see the documentary for him. And, despite having been present in practically all the hard moments that he illustrated, he assured that it was a lot worse to see it all followed.

So much so, that he said that on some occasion he had not been able to take it anymore and had gotten up while it was being broadcast or had removed it. Albiac wanted to keep the attention of Rocío, his partner, at all times, instead of monopolizing the attention, because he knew that it was not his turn to tell the story.

However, he explained some things, such as that he had stayed with her despite everything because he believes that the relationship is a project for which both had committed: “When someone wants to enter a family, it is a project come with what comes, it’s up to us both“.

He also said that during these years and despite what could be experienced from outside, he had seen at home “continuous suffering“On the other hand, he highlighted all those women who were not lucky enough to have a speaker like Rocío Carrasco’s to talk about their abuse, and thanked her for her exemplary work.

Was Antonio David looking to isolate Rocío Carrasco?

Carrasco mentioned that his partner is another victim of abuse, like his mother, his children and anyone who was by his side, “but Fidel did not go away even dead.” Along these lines, Marc Giró highlighted the figure of Albiac as a “good man” and “not macho”; while Ana Bernal reflected: “Antonio David projected onto him what had happened to him with another person. The fact that he appears in your life misses your script. She has other support, she is not alone and, having children, is seen as another rival. “