“Sometimes I ask for the balls and they don’t get to me”

Two days before the Eurocup begins, some disputes have already been evidenced in the friendlies prior to the competition. An example of this is Olivier Giorud, a Chelsea footballer, who was upset after the friendly against Bulgaria in which he scored a double.

“I’m not bitter” the soccer player snapped after the journalist’s question. “They say that I am discreet, but it is because sometimes I ask for the balls and they do not reach me. Afterwards, I try to make as many calls as possible to my teammates, and try to provide solutions in the area, “he explained.” With two good assists from Ben Yedder and Pavard, I was able to finish the game well, but we could have scored more goals if it had been more. efficient “, sentenced the French player.

With Benzema’s injury, Giroud points out that he will start at the start of the Eurocup. Deschamps, played down these statements in the subsequent press conference. “If the balls always reach those who ask for the ball … It is always the same” he began. ” What Giroud says may be true. In some situations, it is the pass that does not arrive. We must not stigmatize Kylian or anyone“, he affirmed.” Olivier does not have the same profile that Mbappé. TIt has a more axial pivoting position, and in the first part with Benzema the 3 could change position and exchange zones. It is up to the players to choose, “he concluded.