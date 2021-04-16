Sometimes going for everything is going for nothing

That each fighter on the rise declares himself ready for the great challenges is one thing, that he really is is another. With Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Tim Tszyu the doubt assails us. And that’s what this video is about. Robert Garcia, Ortiz’s coach, stated that the plan is to face Crawford first at 147, win that title and immediately move up to super welterweight to face and ‘beat’ Errol Spence Jr. Nothing more and nothing less.

Already in the case of the Australian, his great moment in Australia, together with his pedigree (he is the son of a legend) and the ambitions of his promoter, not for a reason called ‘No Boxing Limit’, his immediate goals have no limit. They have ten million dollars for the rival that allows him to go for one or all the titles, be it Brian Castaño or Jermell Charlo, but fighting in Australia. Not elsewhere.

They believe that either of the two Tszyu can be beaten as he has beaten the 18 rivals faced so far in his successful career and always fighting on Australian soil. Are you daydreaming of an impossible? Is Kostya Tszyu’s son ready to start his own big story? In the video I have the answer.

Already in a report, the Australian phenomenon project, spoke of his great idol and boxing reference: Gennady Golovkin. He said that after being super welterweight champion, his goal would be to go up to middleweight to face the Kazakh. But this is just an anecdote. It does not even give for comment, except to remember that boxing within Australia is seen in one way and its great figures many times, cease to be when they leave Australia.

It may or may not be the case with Tim Tszyu, but we could find out soon. In July he would face Danny Garcia in an intermediate fight, who although he is not a super welterweight, would be an adequate test. The first in America for the son of the legend.