Something wrong ?, Allisson Lozz asks for help with name change | Instagram

There is nothing wrong! She does not intend to disappear, but few understand what the beautiful actress Allisson Lozz intends to ask for help from her followers on social networks to change her name. The former star of Televisa He has shared that he has a task, to find a name that he likes to have it for some time, will it be to finally get out of the public eye?

The protagonist of To hell with the handsome it had been kept out of the public eye for ten years; However, recently he has been more in contact with his followers who have asked for suggestions of a new name, which should coincide or be related to a country.

Allisson lozz He indicated that it is not that he does not like his name “Allisson”; however, her middle name would not be very to her liking “Marían”, but she has the task of discovering a new one for her and what better one is related to a place, since she loves those names.

The now businesswoman pointed out that she likes the names of cities and countries so much that she has given her two daughters the names of London and Sydney; but they would not be the only ones with place names in the family since their dog is called Hawaii and there are more.

I have the task this week to change my name for a time to one of my own choosing. They know that I love the names of countries, my girls are called London, Sydney and my dog ​​Hawaii. It’s part of a task, it’s not that I don’t like my name, well the second one I don’t love ‘Marian’, but I like Allisson.

The famous one said that her sister’s name is Chelsea, Algeria was called her grandmother and Ireland loves it, but that’s the name of one of her nieces, so they might not be such a good idea for her “new identity”.

“Chelsea is my sister’s name”, “Algeria, that’s the name of my maternal grandmother”, “Belgium, my husband’s sister lives there with her husband and my nephews, it’s nice, but it would be confusing”, “Ireland, I love it, that’s the name of my niece ”.

The actress’s followers were quite participative and quickly filled Allisson Lozz with options; however, so far it is unknown if the star has already chosen its new name.

Recently, Allisson’s followers showed concern for her, this thanks to the fact that the young woman decided to document everything from the moment she was vaccinated against Covid-19. Lozz shared his concerns and what was happening to his health, which apparently did have repercussions derived from the application of the vaccine.

I have no body aches, no heaviness, no flu, or things that I have heard that some feel, he added.

The former soap opera star shared that she began to feel bad after receiving the vaccine, that one day her arm felt like it had done a lot of exercise, but the next day she became worried as she was in severe pain. Everything worsened when the mobility of the former actress was limited.

I tell you that today I woke up with a lot of arm pain, a lot, a lot. Yesterday it hurt like I had exercised and today it hurts like I had been hit with something super strong. It is not unbearable, but it does hurt a lot, I can’t raise my arm, Lozz revealed on his social networks.

Allisson Lozz shared that after seeing that things were not going well, she decided to go to the doctor to make sure everything was in order with her health. Fortunately, he has re-established himself after the scare.