‘Something scary’; he does not go to the Olympics for mental health

The star of the Australian basketball team, Liz cambage, announced that it renounces to participate in the Tokyo Games invoking a mental health problem fueled by the prospect of “terrifying” isolation in the anticovid health bubble.

The Opals player (nickname by which the Australian women’s basketball team is known) stated that she could not compete confidently at the high level in Japan while suffering “panic attack, no sleep and no food“.

“I was really very concerned about the idea of ​​participating in an Olympic Games ‘in bubble'”, declared the pivot of 2.03 m, holder of the record of points registered in a game of the American professional league (WNBA), 53 in 2018 .

“No family. No friends. No fans. No support system beyond my team. Honestly for my is something scary“Explained the Las Vegas Aces player, who revealed that she suffered from mental health problems in the past.

“It breaks my heart to announce my withdrawal from the Olympics, but I think it is the best for the Opals and for myself,” added Cambage, 29, bronze in London-2012.

She is the second Australian basketball player to give up games due to mental problems, after she did so in June Ryan broekhoff.

At the beginning of the year, Liz Cambage, of a Nigerian father and Australian mother, already threatened not to participate in the Games, although at that time the reason was the lack of racial diversity, in her opinion, that was in the promotional photos published by the Committee Australian Olympian, who acknowledged his mistake and vowed to change to reflect the diversity of his athletes.

