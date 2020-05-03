After months and months of playing and playing and starting it again with the Spanish translation patch, the time has finally come. It’s time to talk about the latest from Sanzaru, the VR game Asgard’s Wrath.

The maturity of a study

Sanzaru Games, creators of Sly Cooper among other titles, offers its latest work exclusively for Oculus. Asgard’s Wrath It is without a doubt the largest game in the Californian studio to date, with a duration of more than thirty hours to complete its main story and, if we want to finish all the secondary content, we will surely exceed fifty hours of gameplay. We are facing the most ambitious game ever created for virtual reality, both for content, graphic aspect and playable possibilities and it amply fulfills almost everything it tries, despite the fact that we are still far from the perfect action and swords game for VR. Better physics and more polished combat would have led to an almost perfect note, but he fails to put the icing on the cake despite being frankly close to it.

At the beginning the game did not even come with Spanish subtitles, but right now, after numerous updates with many improvements in different sections, we can enjoy a title completely in Spanish. Although it is a neutral Spanish it is enjoyed without major problems and you only have to worry about looking at everything without having to read anything. The award for the study came in early 2020 when Oculus announced the purchase of Sanzaru, making it an internal study of the Facebook company and developing exclusive virtual reality games for Oculus.

Valhalla from another point of view

In Asgard’s wrath We will tour the lands of Norse mythology controlling a deity who in turn controls different humans. Right there is the playable key that I will talk about below. A game that offers breathtaking views and places, at the height of any AAA and where we can also enjoy all those prints made up of statues, halls and all kinds of ornate settings from a unique perspective thanks to the scale and presence that reality offers. virtual. the feeling of being a small and insignificant mortal in front of this enormous world created by the gods is truly achieved and it is not uncommon to end up with neck pain from looking up to see in all its splendor all those architectural works that decorate all the stages .

The title is technically a mastodon and I am not exaggerating. We are facing one of the most impressive games that I have been able to enjoy lately. When we control the deity everything seems like a model and when we take control of the mortal characters is when we can really enjoy the enormity of the scenes and monuments to Thor and company. Entering a palace or touring any corner of the game is simply overwhelming and you are constantly open-mouthed. You can see the design and art work that Sanzaru has managed to transfer to the game and how they have taken care of every detail down to the last corner.

Norse mythology on all four sides

Thor, Loky, Freya, Loky, Midgard, Jotunheim, Asgard … are words that sound familiar to all of us if we talk about Norse mythology and they are all present in this adventure that transports us fully to these lands and to these characters. It is not the first time that we visit this setting in a video game. God of War already let us enjoy it in 2018., and a year later, Asgard’s wrath It came exclusively for virtual reality.

In my opinion, the game lives up to the work of PS4 when it comes to treating this world in a different but equally effective way. It should be recognized that it is not as good a game as the work of Santa Monica Studios or its protagonists are up to Kratos, but on the contrary it transports us in the first person and achieves a hardly comparable immersion on another platform thanks to virtual reality and an experience unmatched that any fan of this mythology and good action games should not miss.

Gameplay and content to bore …

The world of Asgard’s wrath It is divided into acts here called Sagas. The link that unites them is a tavern where we will chat with other gods and accept the missions. From this link we can travel to the different kingdoms that are a kind of mini sandbox where all the playable part is developed and we can travel between them and the tavern when we want to continue with the main mission or complete all the secondary tasks. In this link we can buy or sell objects and improve our characters, create new armor or weapons and improve them.

If there is something important in Asgard’s wrath is combat. Although not perfect, it gets a lot of variety thanks to the alternation between the different main characters that the game offers us. Each Saga offers us a different mortal to handle and we find a warrior who masters the art of war with melee weapons and throws an ax that returns as in the last GOW, an old man who masters magic, a kind of Elf who wields a kind of halberd or spear that breaks in two and is joined by a laser cable to cut enemies and that we can launch. There is also a character inspired by the Hulk who throws his fist and for more variety we can handle bows and crossbows, knives and some magic contraption.

… and moments to think without stopping

But not everything is combat in Asgar´s And the puzzles have an important part in the equation. In each new setting we find an altar where we can alternate between our mortal form and our deity and under the form of a god we can transform some animals into humanoids that will become our companions and accompany us during the adventure. These companions have unique combat abilities and each one masters others that will help us when solving puzzles to advance in the story or open roads to access secondary areas that were impossible to reach on the first visit. This gives us the possibility of revisiting kingdoms to complete areas that were pending.

There are moments in the adventure when we will face enormous enemies, final mini bosses that bring more variety to a bestiary that, although it is not a panacea and sometimes becomes repetitive, if it is diverse enough to have fun destroying enemies, putties, intermediate and larger. The jewel in the crown of the action sections is taken by the real final bosses that you face in the form of a deity against other gods and giant creatures, that’s where the game shows all the playable, varied and spectacular potential with capital letters.

An audiovisual show for VR

From minute one to the final whistle you will be open-mouthed thanks to a graphic and sound section that matches any AAA on the market and without a doubt the best thing you are going to see today in virtual reality. From the demanding polygon load to the last detail of any weapon you wield, everything is taken care of to the maximum and you never doubt its condition as an expensive and special project. The first Sanzaru Games virtual reality game manages to position itself as a banner within the VR catalog, an example of how a serious project for the consumer should be carried out. Sometimes you think you are playing GOW in virtual reality, at times you feel in the world of Skyrim and thanks to the good soundtrack and powerful sound effects, you still get a greater feeling that you are living something important and great.

It is no coincidence that during the analysis you have read more than once the name of one of the most important sagas of the video game, such as Kratos’ latest adventure, which although it has little to do with the playable and the camera perspective, is confirmation that the scent is there and these are bigger words, but it’s what I felt playing Asgard´s Wrath And I have not been able to stop thinking about how extraordinary that one was to realize how good this is and how enormous everything that is attempted and achieved here with resounding success.

Good pretty and cheap

If after the long campaign you still want more, you have content to bore; riddles, battles, chests and parts of the stage to revisit … Of course in the studio they have left nothing neglected and with Asgard They offer a huge game with more than enough content to satisfy the player who is betting on them. Speaking of the campaign I have to admit that it has not hooked me and although it is interesting enough to continue until the end, I think that the strength of the game is the union of the entire conglomerate, both playable and audiovisual, which is what it does of Asgard’s wrath a very complete and recommended game.

For less than 40 Euros you have a real AAA game for VR. If Stormland was a remarkable game and Half-Life Alyx is an excellent round, Asgard’s wrath It is an excellent high that, without being perfect, is an essential part of the VR catalog. [90]