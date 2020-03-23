The coronavirus crisis these days monopolizes all the media attention and there are not a few journalists or well-known faces on the small screen who have dared to give their opinion on how the situation in the country is being managed by the authorities. Ana Rosa Quintana also wanted to show her point of view and has been outraged at the lack of medical supplies in hospitals.

Ana Rosa Quintana regrets the lack of sanitary material in ‘The AR program’

“This today cannot be. Something is not being done well,” said the presenter of ‘The Ana Rosa program’ in reference to the absence of protective equipment for restrooms in health centers. “But why has this not been foreseen?” Lamented the journalist., which does not understand the lack of foresight on the part of the political class to face a crisis at the level of a pandemic such as COVID-19.

“Where is that material?” Asked Ana Rosa, very distressed, who recalled that there are many professionals exposed to the disease and that they don’t even have a mask or that they have to share it with a partner because there is not enough protection material for all of them. The journalist also explained that the number of infected toilets is increasing every day, already amounting to 3,910 cases. “There are others who have not been tested and are going to work with mild symptoms,” lamented the presenter.

The most shocking image

Among the most surprising images that this health emergency is leaving us, the one that has most surprised the journalist has been that of the field hospital conditioned by the army in Ifema. “I am impressed by these images. I never thought I could see this there,” exclaimed Ana Rosa, looking at the hundreds of beds that fill the Madrid fairgrounds.

