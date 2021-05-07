Something huge is coming, Kylie Jenner shows advancement in open dress

Something huge is coming, Kylie Jenner shows progress in open dress | INSTAGRAM

We have been able to realize that Kylie Jenner is about to reinvent one of her fantastic companies, it is about Kylie Cosmetics, your company of Makeup products, We knew this because, from her official profile on Instagram, I socialized her to deleted all the publications she had and placed only one new photograph.

In the snapshot, she appears herself dressed in a tight pink outfit of satin, with which she outlined her impressive silhouette to the maximum, she wore a wig with asymmetrical bangs and placed as a description of the image: “something’s coming”.

This was all the information that the socialite has revealed up to this point, she has not mentioned absolutely anything else about it. On the other hand, we have seen her very active in her other company, Kylie skin, where he has frequently posted the new skincare articles that he is making with his amazing production team.

He has even given a warning about what is to come, in a release from the same social network of the company and his, where he notified his loyal customers that next May 11, his new line will be available to everyone, where we will see all kinds of news, among which cleaning products for the face.

“I really wanted to create something new that would make the removal of the makeup it was easy and efficient! … and it doesn’t mistreat the skin in the process either, my makeup cleanser literally dissolves even the toughest makeup and has made my nights so much easier so I’m excited to share and can’t wait let your hands have it, ”was the message about his face cleansers.

Of course, its loyal audience has been anxious to await the arrival of these new liquids. However, recently, from her entertainment pieces in her stories of the aforementioned snapshot application, the millionaire has dedicated herself to sharing some behind the scenes of what is keeping her busy today.

From very early on, she has shared what the busy life of a model is like, but if at the same time she is dedicated to building her own businesses, and as we have said on many previous occasions, there is no one better to promote her products like herself, so that today, you have to do this hard work.

Upon arriving at the set of the photographic session, the youngest of the Jenners documented it, you can see in the audiovisual content how it arrives at the huge enclosure, the white walls and the screens previously stamped with the theme of what is clearly visible. will deal with this new that is to come.

Later, in another of her famous stories, Stormi Webster’s mother showed off in an elegant and super flirtatious floral dress, uncovered at all costs, since clearly, she must show her perfect curves at all times, because her work has cost her .

With a black and white clip you can see how the designers adjust the outfit so that it fits perfectly and highlights all her physical attributes to the maximum, in the same way, a few minutes ago she also showed the progress of her makeup, clearly done by her favorite the make up artist, Ariel.

We can’t wait to see the splendid images that are yet to come, as we know that working hand in hand with their star team, the only thing we can hope for is sublime work, splendid images and of course, new products that everyone will want to buy.