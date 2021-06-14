Something has definitely changed. First trailer of season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’

as it gets closer to its end it begins to pervert itself. A clear and obvious progressive fucking catalog drop of pants that inevitably explodes during its last five minutes, lest she be accused of being equidistant. A contradictory and treacherous final stretch for several characters, and more akin to a supposed comedy by Adam Sandler than to the real life that until then he had tried to represent.

Until that moment the series had moved with success and interest through an uncomfortable gray area of ​​difficult and uncomfortable response, being that it is still less understood that they were perverted in such a happy and carefree way when it was known in advance that the series was renewed for a 2 season. Right now it gives the feeling that his 2 season is too much, seen what he has seen: Either because there is no longer much to say, or because he no longer has credibility to say much.

Special mention deserves the treacherous, creeping and utterly low blow that the suicide of the character of Gugu Mbatha-Raw supposes. An apparently deeply traumatized character who has been for nine episodes behaving with absolute normality. And on top of that they resort to their character mid-season at the expense of Karen Pittman’s, who they leave on the bench in a very inelegant way.