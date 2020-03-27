IFC Midnight has released the trailer for ‘The Wretched‘, a horror thriller in which a tourist city is chased by an evil force that lives in the nearby forests. With a premiere scheduled both on VOD and on the different digital platforms for May 1, they have the trailer available below.

Following the separation from his parents, a rebellious teenager, Ben, is sent to live with his father during the summer and work at the local marina to obtain some kind of discipline. However, the idyllic resort town offers little comfort to him as he is forced to deal with his father’s new girlfriend and the privileged local teenagers. Ben’s problems become increasingly disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family who rents the house next door.

An evil spirit from the forest has taken over the parents and begins to play a sinister house game, taking advantage of the children and erasing any trace of their existence. Ben’s suspicions of supernatural horrors go unnoticed and he launches a dangerous crusade to end the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror.

Brothers Brett Pierce and Drew T. Pierce (‘Deadheads’) direct this film whose cast is led by John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones, Zarah Mahler, Kevin Bigley and Blane Crockarell.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.Click here to watch it on YouTube.