Someone was able to temporarily buy the Google domain in Argentina, and for only five dollars | Technology

Google has already regained possession of the domain, and it is unknown until now how someone could have been, for a few hours, with the possession of such an important domain without being expired.

Thousands of domains on the Internet expire every day, and although most are left free for registration, there are others that go up for auction, the most important, and that large corporations later resell to interested parties.

And while we have known cases of domains that have even been sold for millions of dollars, it would be incalculable to know the price that Google’s domain could have in the market. Well, in addition to the general Google domain, there are also different versions of this same domain for various countries. And apparently a user was able to get hold of the google.com.ar domain for only five dollars, in an alleged failure.

As reported by Androidpolice, a few days ago, an Argentine user was able to buy the Google domain of his country, in an apparent failure since this domain did not expire until July. The purchase caused a real earthquake in Argentina, since for a few hours the website google.com.ar was completely inaccessible to users.

I want to clarify that I enter https://t.co/XtzUy8WL36 I saw the name of https://t.co/cK20BdyuxB available and legally buy it accordingly! – Nicolas David Kuroña (@Argentop) April 22, 2021

The user who supposedly bought the domain, Nicolas Kuroña, He paid around 540 Argentine pesos, the equivalent of about $ 5.80, and transferred his discomfort to social networks, denouncing that he bought it legally.

In any case, this type of purchase of known domains and then commercialize with them, is known as cybersquatting, that is, the action and effect of registering a domain name, even knowing that another person or organization holds its rights, and with the purpose of extorting it or reselling it to obtain an economic sum in exchange.

I don’t want to scare you, but https://t.co/9Lg1Xrzd3J returns NXDOMAIN. The domain has a registration date TODAY, it is registered in the name of an X, and it is not delegated / @sysarmy pic.twitter.com/MHabBWyB88 – Pablo Alejandro Fain (@FainPablo) April 22, 2021

Be that as it may, there is a lot of mystery in this story, since the user after buying the domain, supposedly due to some kind of error in the registrar, lost his possession hours later, apparently because Google itself claimed it.

It is not the first time that something like this has happened, given that last year Google forgot to renew the domain of blogspot in India, which caused thousands of blogs to be in limbo for a long time, although Google also recovered its possession.