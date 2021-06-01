The media are changing due to the influx of social media. In this context, many professionals in the sector decide to use these new communication channels to express themselves more freely. Manolo Lama has been one of the last to do so by speaking clearly about his Dismissal from Mediaset.

The sports journalist Siro López has a channel on the social network Twitch in which he does interviews with well-known personalities. The last of them to join him has been the legendary presenter of the Cuatro chain, Manolo Lama.

Lama has spoken without mincing words about the parties most rugged of his life. Among others, he has said that his worst time was when he was a child of about nine years old, since he had a disease called osteomyelitis. “At that time it was a incurable infection, you got an infection due to the marrow of the bone and it was eating you, “he explained.

But he also talked about something else tricky, as when he stopped presenting Deportes Cuatro, in September 2016: “I found out one Friday at the end of the program. There is a man at the door, poor decomposed, that is me waiting with a letter and when I read it I see that I stopped presenting Los Manolos “.

“Cuatro never fired me, what they told me was that they released me from Los Manolos. I think someone poisoned Vasile with bad slime “He added later, stating that behind this there was “a black hand.”