Someone mistakes a robot vacuum cleaner for a thief, and calls the police | Technology

An intruder in the form of a robot vacuum cleaner has caused someone to call the police. The result: a broken door and clean floors.

Thanks to vacuum cleaner robots we can keep our home much cleaner and more so now that they not only vacuum, but also sweep or scrub, a technological dream come true that can become a problem if you have a very large house and do not remember that you have one of these gadgets.

As reported by CBS Sacramento, a woman was forced to call the police in the middle of the night because she thought an intruder had broken into her home. And no, this alleged intruder was his robot vacuum cleaner.

At one o’clock in the morning, both she and her two-year-old daughter woke up to loud knocks from the living room and stairs, believing that a thief had entered their home. After the initial panic, they hid in the bathroom on the first floor. Inside the bathroom they first sent a message to their friends, explaining the matter. After that, they finally decided to call the police who did not take long to arrive.

Within 10 minutes, the police broke down the door of his house and found that the alleged thief was a robot vacuum cleaner, which was still working and cleaning the floors in his living room, having previously fallen down the stairs to the first floor.

The woman, named Yana Sydnor, explains that “my son turned on the robot vacuum cleaner because he did not want to do housework before leaving for the weekend.” Worst of all, this vacuum cleaner hadn’t been used for the past two years, so they didn’t even remember they had it.

Apparently her son had set a timer for the robot vacuum to activate at one in the morning, and clean the first floor of the house so that everything would be clean first thing in the morning.

Despite the joke of the matter, Yana Sydnor is not going to find the issue cheap, since she will have to pay for the door knocked down by the police themselves and perhaps face the odd fine.