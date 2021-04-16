“Someone has to pay for his death”: Hispanic baby mystery in New York; his mother had lost custody of 5 other children



NYPD in Harlem.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

Kehlian Valdés, an 8-month-old baby who died after being found unconscious in his mother’s NYCHA apartment in Harlem, remains an “open case” for the NYPD, while many do not stop asking questions about the family environment that surrounded.

The death on March 30 has raised doubts about the decision of a Family Court judge to allow the baby to live with his young mother 26 years old, to whom five other children were taken from her care in the past six years, due to substance use and mental health problems.

The mother said, ‘She suffocated,’ ”recalled Carol King, a neighbor who cared for the baby for long periods of time at the 182 St. Nicholas Avenue building, according to investigators. “’Suffocated? How did you suffocate? ‘”, and his answer was ‘wrapped in a blanket’ “.

The Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) supervised Kehlian and his siblings. Her mother had been taking parenting classes before gaining custody of the newborn last summer.

“How could they do that?” asked Mayuli Avilés, the baby’s great aunt, who has custody of the unidentified woman’s four oldest children. An adoptive mother cares for the fifth child. “If they took five, will they let you have one?”

According to King and his daughter Desiree Dixon, Kehlian’s mother She used to leave the baby to be cared for when she was emotionally overwhelmed. “She said she was alone … She didn’t really have anyone,” said the young neighbor to Pix11.

Dixon and his mother delighted in caring for Kehlian and recorded videos of his progress on his cell phone, such as when he began to crawl and pull teeth.

“He was the most beautiful baby of all time,” said Dixon. “He had a beautiful laugh. It was so contagious… And I was starting to make sounds and trying to speak. “

King said he had been caring for Kehlian as an emergency earlier this year at his apartment, until the baby’s mother suddenly appeared on her doorstep in late February.

Although the mother regained custody, King and Dixon often carried the baby home for extended periods. They said Kehlian’s mother last picked him up on the morning of Monday, March 29.

The following night, someone called an ambulance to the mother’s apartment, where paramedics found the unresponsive baby. NYPD said Kehlian’s mother traveled with him to Harlem Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police found the mother was suspicious that she left the hospital when detectives arrived. A source said the researchers then they found her in a Harlem hotel on 145th street.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further study”, said the medical examiner. When Pix11 called ACS looking for an interview, they replied that they are prohibited by law from sharing if a family has a history with that municipal agency.

Aunt Aviles said it was time Kehlian’s story was told. “I am going to do justice for this child,” said the aunt. “Someone is going to have to pay for his death.”

NYPD asks for information from anyone who has had contact with the mother and baby in their last days and hours. They also want to know who was in or out of the apartment.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.