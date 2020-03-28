Apple has not only made computers, laptops, phones, and tablets during its history. There was a time when he also dared to throw clothes and even slippers. Now a couple ofthose same Apple sneakers have sold for $ 10,000. Yes, someone has spent that kind of money on white sneakers with the multicolored Apple logo. Although, looking at it from the point of view of a collector of these objects, it is really cheap, since other models of sneakers have been auctioned for almost half a million dollars.

But what is the history of these sneakers from the Californian brand? At what point did Steve Jobs decide to dedicate himself to selling them? We must go back to the early 90’s to explain it. Actually, these sneakers were never for sale at the time, but were made for employees of the company itself. Therefore, the number of these white sneakers that was produced is extremely low.

In other words, these shoes did not belong to the clothing line released by Apple in 1986 –we can see a small part of the collection in the image below–; simply they couldn’t be bought. The sneakers are actually Adidas brand, only that instead of the logo of the legendary sports manufacturer, it has the multicolored Apple logo. This particular pair is size 9 1/2.

The “ultra-rare” pair of sneakers that was auctioned for $ 10,000

The shoes are not even in impeccable condition: wear and traces of dirt can be seen; However, we must bear in mind that it is a pair of sneakers from almost 30 years ago. And the reason the price has become so high in a recent auction is because only two pairs are known to exist worldwide.

The other pair of shoes was discovered at an object sale in a Palo Alto garage, and while it was offered at auction for an entry price of $ 30,000, it had no buyer. However, the model that went on sale then was never used.

The auction was conducted online through the Heritage Auctions website, so it is unknown who was both the person who put the pair up for auction and who was the fan of the brand that paid $ 10,000 for them. In fact, probably the strangest thing of all is that the auction only has two photos and not much information on these Apple sneakers dating from the early 90’s.

But This is not the first time that a rare and ancient non-tech Apple item has reached such a high value.: An Apple II contract signed by Steve Jobs in 1977. That piece of paper alone sold for $ 37,000. As we see, we can find really valuable Apple objects, and there is a sector that is willing to pay for it – almost – whatever.

