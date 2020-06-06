Dutch center-back Matthijs de Ligt denied that he intends to put an end to his stage at Juventus early. “Am I okay? Of course I’m happy! I’ve realized that in the last few weeks, without football, Someone has made up a few things about me. I am really happy to be here, to train every day with extraordinary players. I have the constant feeling of improving day by day and now I am very happy at Juventus, “he said in an interview with the Italian newspaper ‘Tuttosport’.

06/06/2020

Act at 11:37

CEST

SPORT.es

The ‘bianconero’ defender is delighted to be able to train normally, after the break caused by the coronavirus. “It’s much better. At first we could only train in small groups and we couldn’t touch each other and, yes, it was more difficult. In the last few days it has been very nice to return to work normally, to be able to play with other boys, to be together on the field, “he summarized.

stimulating

About his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, De Ligt stressed that “he is an incredible professional. The best of his generation, one of the best players in history. He is a great example for young people like me. It is not that in Juventus there are no examples , but he is very special. To improve my game I always look at him, even in training. His intensity is crazy and you wonder if he really is 35. Of course he is demanding. He always wants to win and you have to have excellent teammates. And we want to show him that we are up to it, so yes, he is demanding, but perhaps it would be better to say stimulating. “