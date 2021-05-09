Someone from the cast leaves the series

After twelve seasons, the series says goodbye to Doctor Jackson Avery

Warning: Below are spoilers of what will happen in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is an already iconic television series. At the end of May its 17th season will end, but not before saying goodbye to one of its main actors.

Grey’s Anatomy actor, Jesse williams, says goodbye to the series after 12 seasons playing Jackson Avery. At the end of the episode on Thursday night (May 6) on ABC in the United States, the episode ‘Look Up Child’ revealed the imminent departure of Jackson. Its last episode will be the season 17 finale, ‘Tradition,’ which will air on May 20.

As Deadline reported, Williams said in a statement: “I will always be grateful for the limitless opportunities given to me by Shonda (Rhimes), the network, the studio, the co-stars, our amazing team, Krista (Vernoff), Ellen (Pompeo). and Debbie (Allen) “.

“As an actor, director and person, I have been extremely fortunate to learn so much from so many and I thank our beloved fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and resilience born from creating nearly 300 hours of leading television global is a gift that I will always carry. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends. “

Bob D’AmicoGetty Images

Sarah Drew She has also returned as April Kepner for Williams’ farewell to close off Jackson and April.

In ‘Look Up Child’, Jackson visits his father (Eric Roberts), which helps put him on the right path, before having a heartfelt conversation with April, the mother of his son who has been living with Matthew (Justin Bruening).

Richard CartwrightGetty Images

Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff added of the actor’s departure: “Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Seeing his evolution over the past 11 years both on screen and off has been a real gift. Jesse brings so much. heart, so much attention and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse so much and miss Jackson Avery, played perfectly for so many years. “

