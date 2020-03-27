One of the most anticipated musical releases for this 2020 is the new album by Dua LipaWell, after three years of releasing their debut album, British singer is back with Future Nostalgia, where apparently and thanks to singles like “Don’t Stat Now”, “Physical” and “Break My Heart” we have realized that it takes inspiration from the music of past decades such as funk and disco to start dancing like if tomorrow does not exist

A lot of things have happened around this record material. First to some abused ones happened to filter the album on social networks and then on an Instagram Live, Dua Lipa announced (with teary eyes and a cut off voice) that would change the release date of his new album in view of the situation due to the coronavirus and so that all his fans could listen to it while isolated in their houses. Now, The album is scheduled for release on Friday March 27.

Almost hours after Future Nostalgia comes out, some fans of the British singer have listened (badly) to some of the songs that have not yet been released and have made a discovery that has undoubtedly left us with a square eye . Why do we say it? Well, it’s easier than it seems, becauseIn the blessed social networks, someone realized that one of the songs on the pop star’s album bears a resemblance to a song from Miguel Bosé.

Yes, this is not a joke at all. It turns out that A Twitter user named @KEV_VALLADARES shared in his account a video where he played a track from the young singer’s new album called “Levitating”, which has that danceable rhythm that was presented to us in all the singles. Nevertheless what caught everyone’s attention was the accelerated way in which Dua Lipa was singingThis is why he found that it was very similar to one of the first songs of the Spanish singer, “Don Diablo” from 1980.

Then we leave the evidence, judge for yourselves:

a lot to think about … pic.twitter.com/GWjIjcal5l

– kevinuchis (@KEV_VALLADARES) March 26, 2020

Later more people came out and found others similar to the Dua Lipa song.

How did the eye fit them? Was Dua Lipa inspired by Miguel Bosé or is it just a coincidence? Be that as it may, after this huge musical find other users found that the song of the singer and queen of social networks was similar to a whole arsenal of songs. Starting with the soap opera experts, who left as a contribution themes that came out on television gems such as Yo Soy Betty La Fea or Alegrijes y Rebujos:

I thought about this pic.twitter.com/u9MXgDUjDa

– maría safaera (@_MagicMusicBox) March 26, 2020

🤔 pic.twitter.com/iOXnCoWNwk

– Rubén (@RubenRochaa) March 26, 2020

Later the real music lovers came out to remind us that it also sounds very similar to one of the Spanish music classics, “Aserejé” from the Spanish grupazo, Las Ketchup. And the truth is that we are not going to lie to them, it does have a very slight resemblance.

HAHAHA I THOUGHT ABOUT THIS pic.twitter.com/KMk7ZLT5h1

– nico (@ nicolas_flores9) March 26, 2020

And this is when it is necessary to ask them, do you think Dua Lipa did inspire all these artists or is it just a coincidence?