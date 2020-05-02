Extreme pressure, anxiety, work overload and fear of being exposed to covid-19 above normal have become part of the daily reality of many health professionals in emergency rooms and hospital ICUs dealing with the new coronavirus. And the effects are already beginning to be felt in their mental health – to the point that some may be temporarily or permanently incapacitated for their work in emergency situations.

Under pressure and increased exposure to the virus, health professionals can develop long-term mental health problems

This is what hundreds of volunteer therapists and psychiatrists have diagnosed in free and virtual sessions that are being offered to health professionals at the front of the pandemic – among the patients are doctors, nursing staff, physiotherapists and hospital nutritionists, for example.

The Telepan Saúde program, designed by the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Association of Neuropsychiatry (ABNP), has already offered more than 250 online consultations, all over Brazil.

“We are observing everything from mild frames of fear, anxiety, chronic insomnia and apprehension, which are the majority so far, to moderate and severe frames of extreme anguish and incapacitation at work. Some of these professionals are reporting to us the violence of society against them: being expelled by bus and hearing that they shouldn’t be there, because they are going to infect people, “says psychiatrist Helian Nunes, professor at UFMG, vice president of ABNP, and one of the creators of the health professionals project.

“It is a certain stigma that is being created against health professionals. We have to make a great effort to inhibit this. Because these people are going to take care of us, and we have to help them.”

‘Overcharged’

Nunes’ assessment, based on the telephone calls made so far, is that many of the health professionals in Brazil will be so shaken by the current physical and mental overload that they may show symptoms of post-traumatic stress. And they will need psychiatric care even after the worst of the pandemic is behind them.

Project offers free and voluntary consultations to anguished health professionals amid the pandemic

A smaller portion is likely to be incapacitated for their work. “Some will retire or have to be relocated to other areas. There are people who will no longer be able to put a foot in an ICU (intensive care center) or in an emergency room”, he explains.

“And it is not because (these professionals) are weaker, or are making themselves soft. Nothing like that. It is a confluence of factors, and the individual has a limit. To take care of a human being, he needs a human being, and he needs There are a lot of people being charged to the extreme from a physical and emotional point of view, having to assume very delicate situations, clinical decisions and at the same time live the constant exposure to the virus. This is not simple, no. our professionals don’t have such specific training for this. It’s all new. “

Doctors and nurses as patients

In addition to the complexity of care for patients with covid-19, these professionals are having to deal, in many cases, with the lack of equipment, with the absence of moments of rest and with the possibility of becoming patients, instead of caregivers.

An example that haunts health professionals and that has been cited in telemarketing is that of Italy: until early April, the Italian public health institute ISS estimated that 10% of people infected with coronavirus in the country work in the health sector.

The Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) estimates that, until April 22, at least 32 nursing professionals had died of covid-19 in Brazil.

“At least 4,600 nursing professionals were dismissed on suspicion of covid-19”, says Cofen in an April 27 note, adding that the agency has already received more than 4,500 complaints from workers complaining about the absence of Personal protective equipment.

“The illness of the team, put in quarantine, aggravates the deficit (of professionals) in serving the population, in addition to representing a tragedy for the professionals and their families”, affirms in a note Walkírio Almeida, head of the Professional Exercise Management Department of the Cofen.

“Dealing with the pain of others is not easy”, says psychiatrist who created the project

Photo: EPA / BBC News Brasil

Faced with this greater exposure to risk, psychiatrist Helian Nunes says that many health professionals have been pressured by family members to quit their jobs – a pressure that grows as more cases of victims of covid-19 who are young and without comorbidities arise.

“This can create resistance (to finding more professionals willing to risk). Why would a person accept a job in which he will be exposed, without training and without PPE?”, Argues Nunes.

‘One human being attending to the other’

The psychiatrist also says that it is necessary to take into account that it is a professional body that is historically more vulnerable to mental health problems – doctors and other health workers, explains Nunes, tend to have a higher incidence of depression and suicide than women. general population.

“He has to be there, examining the patients, cleaning them, changing his bed, taking him to the bathroom, touching, talking. This is very heavy, particularly in a pandemic moment,” says Nunes.

“Dealing with the pain of the other is not easy. I have already worked as a psychiatrist at ICU evaluating mental health patients. The medical team gets involved, no matter how trained they are for the situation. They want everyone to do well. It is a being human being attending another. A good part of my job was to attend my colleagues, because they are very moved. “

Nunes and Telepan’s other psychiatrists and psychologists are adapting mental health protocols used in other tragedies, such as the landslides in Mariana and Brumadinho, but this is the first time that health professionals have appeared as the priority public.

The idea, he says, is to learn now to help these professionals emotionally in the face of future epidemics and even in addressing the most common health emergencies in Brazil, such as dengue and influenza spikes.

“We are trying to at least welcome these health professionals” with teleconsultations, he says. “Some already had previous (mental) illnesses and it seems that the pandemic, with this overload, this fear, worsened the symptoms. Others had nothing previously. They seem to suffer something very reactive (at the moment)”, he concludes.

