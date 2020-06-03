If you want to get Microsoft Office for free, there are several ways for you to have it. In general, the Office suite is worth little money per year, but here we will show you all the ways you can work with Word, Excel, PowerPoint and other Office applications without paying a single penny.

Use Office Online in a totally free browser

Whether you are using a Windows 10, Mac or Chromebook computer, you can have Microsoft Office for free in a web browser. The web versions of Office are simplified and do not work offline. Still, they offer a powerful editing experience and therefore you can open and create Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents directly in your browser.

To access these free web applications, just go to Office.com and sign in with a free Microsoft account. Click on the icon in either Word, Excel or PowerPoint to open the web version of the application in question.

Also, you can drag and drop a file from your computer onto the Office.com page. It will load into the free OneDrive storage of your Microsoft account and you can open it in the associated application.

You should know that Office web applications have some limitations. They are not as comprehensive as the classic Office desktop applications for Windows and Mac. Also, you cannot access them offline. What they do offer are surprisingly powerful and completely free Office applications.

You can sign up for free Microsoft Office

If you need Microsoft Office for a short time, you can sign up for a free one-month trial. To find this offer, you must go to Microsoft’s “Try Office” section from a website and sign up for the free trial.

You will need to provide a credit card to sign up for the trial version and it will automatically renew after the month passes. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time, even right after registering. This is to ensure that you will not be billed for anything. Similarly, you can continue to use Office for the rest of the month for free after canceling.

Trial version

After you get to the trial version, you can download full versions of these Microsoft Office applications for Windows and Mac computers. Also, you will get access to the full versions of the applications on other devices, including larger iPads.

This trial version will give you full access to an initial plan for Microsoft 365 which was previously Office 365. You will have Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote and 1TB of storage in OneDrive and you can share it with five other people. Each user will have access to the applications through your Microsoft account and they will have their own 1TB of storage for a combined total of 6TB.

Similarly, Microsoft also offers free 30-day trials of Office 365 ProPlus, which is designed for business. You may be able to take advantage of both offers for two months of free access to Microsoft Office.

Get Microsoft Office free as a teacher or student

Many educational institutions pay for Office 365 plans, allowing teachers and students to download the software for free. To find out if your school is participating, go to the “Office 365 Education” website and enter your school’s email address. You will be offered a free download if it is available through your school plan.

Even if a university or college does not participate in the plan, you can offer Microsoft Office at a reduced cost to teachers and students through the bookstore. Check with your educational institution or at least take a look at the website for more details.

Try mobile apps on mobile and small iPads

Microsoft’s Office applications are also free for smart phones. On an iPhone or Android device, you can download Office mobile apps to open, create and edit documents for free.

On an iPad or Android tablet, these apps will only allow you to create and edit documents if you have a device with a screen size less than 10.1 inches. Now, on a larger tablet, you can install these apps to view documents, but you will need a paid subscription to create and edit them.

In other words, this means that Word, Excel and PowerPoint offer a complete experience for free on the iPad Mini and older 9.7-inch iPads. Similarly, you’ll need a paid subscription so you can have document editing capabilities on a newer iPad Pro or 10.2-inch iPads.

You can join another user’s Microsoft 365 startup plan

Microsoft 365 Home subscriptions are meant to be shared between multiple people. The version per year that Office offers for a single person comes at a price, while the subscription per year offers Office for six people. In this way, you will get the full Office experience for Windows, Mac, iPad and other devices.

Anyone who pays for Microsoft 365 Home can share it with five other Microsoft accounts. It is very convenient because sharing is managed through an Office “Share” page on the Microsoft account website. The primary account owner can add another five Microsoft accounts, and each of those accounts will receive an invitation link.

Once inside the group

After joining the group, you and each person can log in with their own Microsoft account to download the Office applications. Just as if they were paying for their own subscriptions. Thus, each account will have 1 TB of OneDrive storage separately.

Microsoft states that the subscription is intended to be shared between your “home”. So if you have a family member or even a roommate with this service, that person can add you to their subscription for free.

The Home plan is definitely the best deal if you’re going to pay for Microsoft Office. If you can divide one acceptable subscription per year by six people, it’s less money each year per person.

Another thing, you should know that Microsoft partners with some employers to offer a discount on Office subscriptions for their employees. Just go to the Microsoft Home Use Program website to see if you qualify for a discount for this reason.

Get Microsoft Office for free: you can try other alternatives

If you are looking for something else, consider choosing a different office tools application. There are completely free office suites that have good compatibility with Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Here we show you some of the best tools.

1.- LibreOffice is a free and open source office application for Windows, Mac, Linux and other operating systems. It is similar to the desktop versions of Microsoft Office. Also, you can work and create Office documents in common file types like DOCX documents, XLSX spreadsheets and PPTX presentations. LibreOffice was first based on OpenOffice. While OpenOffice still exists, LibreOffice has more developers and is now the most popular open source project regarding office suites.

2.- Apple iWork is a free collection of office applications for Mac, iPhone and iPad users. This is Apple’s competitor to Microsoft Office and it was previously paid software before Apple released it. Users of Windows computers can access a web version of iWork as well. All this through the official iCloud website.

3.- Google Docs is a powerful collection of web-based office software. Store your files on Google Drive, Google’s online file storage service. Unlike Microsoft’s Office web apps, you can access Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides offline in Google Chrome.

Still more options

There are many other alternatives, but we only show you some of the best to get Microsoft Office for free

If you don’t want to pay a monthly Microsoft Office fee for your computer, you can still buy a copy of Microsoft Office. However Office Home & Student 2019 comes out somewhat cheap, and you can only install it on one device.

You also won’t get a free upgrade to the next major version of Office. If you’re going to pay for Office, the subscription is probably the best deal, especially if you can split a payment plan with other users.

