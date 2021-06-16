“Some want love”, Celia Lora has something else in mind | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model, influencer Y actress, Celia Lora has been in charge of entertaining her audience for quite some time and also surprising them with some new activities that she is doing to generate content, such as opening her own account TikTok and start making videos.

That’s right, this time the young woman made a lip sync with one of the most famous Tik Tokers on the entire platform who made quite a bit of audio funny and had to recreate it to have a great time.

Of course, their fans also had excellent moments watching the clip since in it they are philosophizing a bit and saying “Some want love, other friendship, here my friend wants? it0 and none appears, anyone? “.

You may also be interested in: Celia Lora’s most searched on Google, answer the questions

So it was that we realized that Celia had something else in mind very different from what many people look for in their life or at least in terms of relationships because she has confessed on several occasions that she prefers to remain single.

The entertainment piece may be a joke and also a small reflection of what many people want in their life because in truth not everyone has the same visions and goals.

However, this seems to just boil down to a very funny TiK ToK that has been shared among fans of the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora that does not stop making us laugh with these clips where you bring out your most talented side to act and manage to create some fun moments.

But that’s not all because the young Mexican also opened her own YouTube channel where she can post videos with another format, a longer one in which she sometimes has guests but always has an excellent humor as well as many anecdotes to tell.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

He recently uploaded a video in which he was with one of his co-stars in Acapulco shore with whom he dedicated himself to revealing some secrets of the Reality show and also investigating a little how to get to participate in this successful MTV program .

The now youtuber was also participating in a new entertainment piece, in which her fans had an excellent time getting to know her a little more thoroughly and getting to know some of the most asked data about her on Google, a very interesting dynamic.

Stay on Show News so you don’t miss the best of Celia Lora, her news, curiosities, new content and of course all the attractiveness she shares on her social networks.