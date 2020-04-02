         Some video apps may “dodge” 30% commission in exchange for features on the Apple TV app

Apple has a program for video streaming apps in which can dodge the 30% commission from the App Store. Of course, they do it in exchange for a series of conditions related to the Apple TV app and other technologies. This initiative arose yesterday as a result of a change to Amazon’s Prime Video app, which joins other services that meet these conditions.

Amazon Prime Video joins the select commission-free club from the App Store in the US

Apple has an entertainment video subscription service provider program to offer a variety of benefits to customers.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Apple indicates that this program has been running for some time, without specifying since when Is operative. Among them is Altice One and Canal +. The first one joined last February, while the second one did in 2018.

Among the advantages of this initiative is being able to use your own payment gateway. So that 30% commission is avoided of digital goods and services. Although we must emphasize that in those subscriptions that exceed the year of life, Apple reduces the commission to 15%.

The change applies both to the service itself, and to purchases of movies, series and documentaries. Until now, Amazon prevented its users acquire audiovisual content through its app, allowing only Prime Video to be registered. Now, the US version of the app has a tab dedicated to the content store.

A program with conditions: integration with functions and the Apple TV app

Entry into this program without commissions from the App Store has a series of obligations. According to Bloomberg, providers who agree to join must:

Integrate with the Apple TV app.

Offer support for AirPlay 2.

Create an app for tvOS.

Provide universal searches.

Support for integration with Siri.

Enable single sign-on or “zero”.

In other words, Apple offers the possibility of pocketing 100% of what subscriptions cost as well as using its own payment platform, with the condition of offer greater integration on your platforms. It is a way to encourage the support of technologies that are not always available in certain streaming services.

A notable absence is the inclusion of the service as a “channel” of the Apple TV app. This feature offers the deepest integration, where the service doesn’t need an app and it is simply transmitted through the Apple platform. Of course, subject to the usual conditions of the App Store, something that could well change and be included in the future in this program.

The elimination of the commission could encourage the appearance of apps for tvOS like Movistar + or the improvement of existing ones like Filmin

This program is an exception to the rules of the App Store. In recent times, services like Spotify have denounced the terms habitual as monopolistic before the authorities of the USA and Europe. This program is intended for audiovisual streaming services and it does not appear that it can be adopted by music services.

It is possible that this is a prelude to future changes in the payment rules in the App Store in the next WWDC 2020. Something for which we will have to wait even a couple of months.

