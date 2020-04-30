Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) are easing in some places, the ravages continue to appear in the video game industry. The most recent case of coronavirus involvement is related to the next PlatinumGames project, The Wonderful 101 Remastered, which unfortunately some players will be able to play a little later than expected.

Through her Kickstarter page (via Nintendo Everything), the Japanese developer spoke about the complications she is experiencing in the distribution of The Wonderful 101 Remastered. According to the official statement, the launch of the game in physical format will be delayed for several weeks due to the coronavirus. Originally, the remastering would arrive in both physical and digital format on May 19 to America, but with this delay it will now debut on June 30.

The launch in physical format for Europe was also affected. Copies of The Wonderful 101 Remastered would start appearing in stores beginning May 22 in Europe, but with this delay they will run until July 3. In Japan, originally the title in physical format would be released later on June 11, but apparently there will be no problems with the distribution of this version, since the developer did not indicate it in the message.

Kickstarter physical rewards will also be delayed

Despite the fact that PlatinumGames gave priority to the sponsors of the project on Kickstarter, due to the effects of the coronavirus, it will not be possible to deliver the physical packages to fans before launch in general physical format for the other regions, since the developer He reported that he expects to start shipping the packages in late June.

Fortunately, the developer thinks about fans and so as not to prevent those who ordered her copy in physical format from playing when the digital version of the title is available, she will send a code from Steam in order for players to start their adventure earlier on PC . We remind you that the launch in digital format had no changes, so you can wait for the game on PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop or Steam next May 19 or May 22 in America and Europe, respectively, or you can wait until June 11 in Japan.

What do you think of this news? Do you expect the physical version of this remastering? What console will you buy it for? Tell us in the comments.

If you think you should not check this new version of the game because you already tried the original, we tell you that if you are a fan of the work of PlatinumGames you will not want to miss it, because in addition to visual and audio improvements, the remastering will have several gameplay additions, on all 2 new 2D chapters never seen before.

The Wonderful 101 Remastered will debut mid-year on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you want to know more about him, we invite you to consult his file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2

.