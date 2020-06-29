Covid-19 infections in Miami worry 2:48

. – Weeks after most US states As the confinement begins to lift, parts of the country are taking drastic measures and renewed restrictions in hopes of slowing down sudden increases in the numbers of new cases.

As July 4 approaches, officials are trying not to repeat the scenes of Memorial Day, when thousands of people across the country flocked to beaches, bars and parties, while experts warned that crowds could provoke spikes in future cases. At least 12 states have paused their reopening plans in hopes of containing the spread.

Some venues have ordered bars closed, while Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach beaches will not be open to the public during the upcoming holiday weekend.

The announcements come after a devastating week for the country, during which many states broke their records of new cases in one day and the United States also recorded a record of single-day cases with 40,173 reported on Friday.

But those numbers may be just an idea of ​​how widespread infections are across the country, as a survey by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC) found that the total number of infections could be up to 24 times higher than reported.

What will happen next is unclear. Local and state leaders have promised to do what is necessary to avoid second confinement. But many have not neglected that option.

And as increases in cases continue to be reported, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned Sunday that the time window to control the pandemic is closing rapidly.

‘It will continue to get worse for weeks’

US governors They have partially attributed their increases to widespread testing, but former CDC chief Dr. Tom Frieden warned Sunday that even with more tests and better-prepared hospitals, “this virus still has the upper hand.”

The surge in cases across the South is the result of too rapid a reopening, Frieden said on Fox News Sunday, and “will continue to worsen for weeks.”

And the deaths will come, too, he said in a bleak prediction that coronavirus deaths are behind infection cases in about a month.

This is how cases are evolving now, according to data from Johns Hopkins University:

31 states see an increase in new cases compared to the previous week: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. 15 states remain stable: Hawaii, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington state 4 states are experiencing a decline : Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

States halt reopening plans

At least 12 states have already paused or reversed plans to reopen, hoping the measure will slow the spread of the virus. Last week, state officials and leaders repeatedly pleaded with Americans to stay away from crowded spaces, respect distance, and try to stay home as much as possible.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced that counties that were preparing to enter the fourth phase of reopening, essentially without restrictions, will not yet.

“We all want to go back to doing all the things we love in Washington over the summer and fully open our economy, but we have not yet succeeded,” the governor said in a statement. “This is an evolving situation and we will continue to make decisions based on the data.”

In Texas and Florida, which have raised alarm bells among experts for a rapid rise in cases, bars were ordered to close a second time after authorities suggested they were a driving force behind the coronavirus cases.

In a similar move, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars in seven counties closed Sunday: Los Angeles, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare.

He recommended closing them in eight other counties, including Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, and Ventura.

Expert: masks can partially protect you against infection

As communities grapple with how to move forward, there is another question: what about the masks?

Orders to wear a mask issued by some parts of the country have faced a backlash from residents who claim the mandates violate their rights. Some business owners and law enforcement units have refused to enforce face mask use regulations. And many governors, despite encouraging the use of face masks through social media posts, have not made them a requirement in public spaces.

But Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, pressed Americans on Sunday to wear face masks, saying the evidence not only suggests that they “prevent them from infecting others,” but “may also partially protect yourself against infection. ”

The Government has mentioned the possibility before but has not made it a point of emphasis. The CDC says that “cloth face liners are meant to protect others if the user is unknowingly infected but has no symptoms.”

Birx also encouraged young people to wear masks when they go out, adding, “If they are interacting with their parents and grandparents, they should also wear a mask because we now know how many of them are asymptomatic.”

