While some American states are trying to reopen their coronavirus-stricken economies amid protests from supporters of President Donald Trump eager to get back to work, New York State, the hardest hit in the country, has begun to demand the use of masks in public to contain the spread of the pathogen.

Saturday marks the end of another week in which millions of Americans have gone unpaid. More than 20 million have applied for unemployment benefits in the past few weeks alone, amid business and school closings and severe travel restrictions to try to contain the highly contagious virus that has hit the US economy.

Even with big companies like Walmart and Amazon.com hiring, some Americans living in areas of states with lower infection rates have been uneasy about the restrictions, leading to protests this week from Trump supporters in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

Several states, including Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Florida, have said they plan to reopen parts of their savings, perhaps by May 1 or earlier.

But health experts have warned that to avoid a second wave of infections as people return to work, many tests need to be available to track infections, in addition to contact tracking and antibody tests to find out who has already been infected and may have some immunity.

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of the state of New York, the hardest hit, said that federal funding was needed for this test magnitude and accused Trump of passing the responsibility on to states without providing the necessary financial aid.

While hospitalization rates and the need for intensive care beds have declined in New York, the daily death toll remains devastating, with more than 600 deaths per day.

To help slow the spread of the virus, Cuomo implemented the mandatory use of masks across the state for anyone in public unable to practice social detachment. The rules, which cover everyone using public transport or rental vehicles, went into effect Friday night.

