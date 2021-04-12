Some UCRIs have quadrupled their capacity in beds for patients with COVID-19

Share

The Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR) published the Document on the organization of COVID-19 care, which highlights the role they have had pulmonology and thoracic surgery in the organization of assistance and care against Covid-19 and, in particular, in the implementation of Intermediate Respiratory Care Units (UCRIS) throughout the Spanish geography.

According to the document, during the pandemic, the UCIS had to increase their number of beds in up to 300% of its capacity, but the UCRIS of some centers have multiplied by 4 their capacity in beds and, in the two months of greatest care demand, they have reached handle twice as many patients as UCIS.

The document has been prepared by representatives of Spanish pulmonology and thoracic surgery; It has had two coordinators, Dr. Carlos A. Jiménez, current president of SEPAR, and Dr. Germán Peces Barba, vice president pulmonologist at SEPAR. Thus, it describes the restructuring that the Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery services They have carried out in each of the areas of activity of both specialties.

The objective is serve as guidance for all pulmonology and thoracic surgery services of Spanish hospitals that have played a very relevant role in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the pulmonology services not only was there an internal reorganization, but also they supported the rest of the hospital, applying non-invasive respiratory support (NIRS) both to patients with therapeutic ceiling and to patients without therapeutic ceiling. The hospitalization floors have been adapted, so that many of the beds were equipped with cardiorespiratory monitoring.

“Many hospitals converted a part of the hospitalization rooms or the suitable areas of each hospital center, due to their breadth and availability of monitors and oxygen, such as those for stroke and Major Ambulatory Surgery, into Intermediate Respiratory Care Units (UCRIS). This new healthcare unit has become a key part of both hospitalization and de-escalation ”, says Dr. David de la Rosa, coordinator of the respiratory infections area at SEPAR.

A UCRI is defined as an area of ​​monitoring and assistance to patients with acute respiratory failure (ARF) who require non-invasive respiratory support (NIRS), with non-invasive mechanical ventilation (NIV), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and high-flow oxygen therapy (OAF) as part of the treatment and that provide support to patients who are not candidates for admission to the ICU or that they are not yet, but that, due to their seriousness, they could not receive adequate care in a conventional hospitalization unit either.

Within the UCRI itself, it has been necessary adapt certain procedures and aspects, some of them inherited from the ICU, such as the pronation of the patient. In the case of COVID-19, patients have a rapid clinical evolution to the worse in a few hoursTherefore, in monitoring, face-to-face watch and expert hands are required, since sometimes the patient requires an escalation of treatment.

Regarding the training of professionals, in these units the pulmonologists have trained in particular ventilation techniques that the patients in the UCRIS have required from all health personnel in record time.

“The deployment of the UCRIs, which have multiplied their beds by 4 and have provided themselves with the necessary resources, has been associated with the human factor. Since

SEPAR and the national specialty commission have always paid attention to the training of residents and the ongoing training of pulmonologists, other specialists, physiotherapists and nursing personnel in this area of ​​training. Thanks to all this, we have had the capacity to absorb the impact, which has turned the plant into

pulmonology in a UCRI ”, according to Dr. Olga Mediano, coordinator of the Respiratory Care Area of ​​SEPAR.