Some tourists record how an orca jumps several meters to hit a dolphin in the air

Several tourists who were in the Gulf of Mexico watching the killer whales in their habitat suddenly found a totally unexpected situation for them.

One of the killer whales jumped to hit a dolphin in the air that was a few feet away. To achieve this, the animal had to rise about “four or five meters” above the sea to hit the mammal.

Miguel Cuevas, one of the Cabo Pulmo Divers workers who was there at the time, decided spread it throught social media.

The video in just four days since its publication already accumulates more than 100,000 visits.

The aggression would not be a coincidence, taking into account that killer whales are one of the most prominent marine predators.

Both dolphins and killer whales use the same technique to attack their prey, beating them to death.