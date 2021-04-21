Some Tottenham footballers accelerated the dismissal of Mourinho

04/21/2021 at 6:06 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Jose Mourinho He would have been fired after the disagreements he had in recent months with some members of the Tottenham dressing room. As reported by the British newspaper The Times, the board chaired by Daniel Levy decided to terminate the Portuguese coach’s contract after considering that he had lost control over some players.

Among the players with whom Mourinho established tense relations, names such as that of Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Serge Aurier or Gareth Bale. The Welsh player was one of the most criticized by the Portuguese for his lack of commitment to the London club.

In addition, and as Eurosport reported, Levy made the decision to fire Mourinho due to the possibility of some players leaving in the summer market due to the lack of connection with the Portuguese technician.

Qualify for the Champions League and with the Carabao Cup final

The team, which started the season at the top of the Premier League, in the second stage its trajectory has been in free fall. With players like Heung min son Y Harry keane who keep pulling the car, the Spurs are still hoping to qualify for the Champions League next year.

At the moment seventh in Premier League with 50 points, Tottenham is five points behind the European positions. With the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City next Sunday, April 25Now those of London, although without a coach, still have options to achieve a title in a season that seemed very unfortunate.