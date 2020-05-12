Surely you found out that the BTC halving has already arrived. It is also known as “halving” and you are likely to hear this term in recent weeks and especially last night when the last halving occurred.

Since we are talking about the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, you could learn all about Bitcoin’s trading profitability now, in the medium and long term. This due to the irruption of this cryptocurrency in this time of crisis.

In this way, the following article is intended to be a general introduction, beginning to touch on some initial points for more general readers. And the final points, touching more advanced points for the readers who know the basic concepts of all this. So here we go.

BTC halving is a planned part of one of its core principles

One of the first things you should know about Bitcoin is that it is based on a controlled supply. In this way, a limit of 21 million Bitcoin has been established since its launch. The idea is to combat the notion of inflationary economy and specifically unconventional monetary policy.

That which through quantitative easing in the United States, to give you an example, or negative interest rates in Europe. You are inflating the monetary base through a combination of creation and fractional reserve assets.

So every time a block is mined, the miner is awarded a Bitcoin block reward. And this is how Bitcoin is created. Most of the miners’ income now comes from block rewards, rather than transaction fees.

In this way, for every 210,000 blocks or so, the reward for mining Bitcoin will decrease by 50%. This is how the Bitcoin algorithm adjusts the mining difficulty, which is the amount of computational power required to solve problems and demonstrate proof of work and find a block, automatically so that approximately six blocks per hour are “mined”.

This is so as the limit approaches the 21 million Bitcoin mined. The amount of Bitcoin in circulation will always be less than 21 million. Just as halvings occur approximately once every four years. We tell you that they happened before in 2012 and 2016.

BTC halving is deflationary

If we talk about standard macroeconomic theory, deflation causes excessive saving, reducing demand and consumption. Many economists point out that the deflation present in Japan during the 1990s is a case study for this topic. But Bitcoin’s followers tend to be from the tech community, where there has been incredible deflation in terms of production costs, making it easy to get started.

Moore’s Law and the availability of inexpensive cloud computing resources have helped entrepreneurs to start businesses on a large scale. In this way, the two schools of thought are pitted against each other and it is important to realize that halving is an important mechanism for Bitcoin’s argument, all in favor of the deflationary economy and controlled supply.

Bitcoin’s current block reward is 12.5 BTC per block. Now that the halving has occurred, it is 6.25 BTC

As the name implies, halving or halving means that the amount of Bitcoin for each block that is mined is going to be split in half. So, from now on until sometime in 2024, Bitcoin miners are going to receive 6.25 BTC for every block they mine.

This equates to approximately $ 62,500 at the time of the current cryptocurrency rate. Thus, in the future year 2024, it will be halved again to 3,125 BTC per block thanks to a new halving.

The halving day of 2012 showed a significant price movement

After that halving was done there was price movement, but they didn’t notice much. Instead, the halving day of the year 2016 moved the markets in a way that was greatly amplified.

Bitcoin rose from approximately $ 11 to over $ 1,000 in 2013 after the 2012 halving event. Then it dropped dramatically to a few hundred dollars again. It was after the Bitcoin halving date of 2016 and during the period prior to 2017 that Bitcoin reached $ 20,000 in prices. Which attracted more attention than before significantly.

Miners will be affected by BTC halving, although most have made predictions.

The immediate economic consequences for the halving of Bitcoin will be the consequences that it will bring to the people who are mining blocks. The drivers of the hashrate, which is the one that helps protect and discover the blocks of Bitcoin.

They will see a drop in their immediate income if the price per Bitcoin does not automatically adjust. As the story goes, it still takes some time for Bitcoin’s quantity and price to return to the same balance.

As a result, the previous halving days have seen a decrease in the hash rate across the entire Blockchain, as the miners were lost the incentive to find new blocks.

However, this date was planned and the miners in practice are sophisticated corporations and organizations and are no longer people who have a spare GPU. The decline may not be as large as large investments have been made in fixed mining infrastructure. All this in anticipation of a predictable halving date.

This is a unique time for BTC halving

Although both in 2012 and 2016 were quite interesting markers, this 2020 brings with it the period of pandemic after the new coronavirus. An economic recession that from now on looks more like the Great Depression than the Great Recession of 2008-2009, which caused Bitcoin in the first place.

Bitcoin’s core thesis will be tested when aggressive global discretionary monetary policy initiates money supply inflation as a result of confinement.

In case you didn’t know, Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency that has halving characteristics. Most cryptocurrencies have small variations from Bitcoin, but they also have the same deflationary thesis at their core. The next Litecoin halving date, to give you an example, will arrive around August 6, 2023.

The real principle behind halving is a firm adherence to the principles set out in the code against the execution of arbitrary policies

In principle, Bitcoin’s 21 million limit is technically a mathematically derived rule and is not an exact figure. Therefore, the last Bitcoin is projected to be mined according to the original rules for October 8, 2140.

But Bitcoin’s total spendable supply is actually lower than the limit rule itself. Something that is also slightly below the exact figure of 21 million Bitcoin.

In this way, bitcoins can be destroyed in many ways or become completely unusable. Perhaps, the easiest thing to think about is a Bitcoin wallet in which the private key of it has been lost. There is also intentional destruction of Bitcoin by sending them to invalid addresses.

Basically, nothing technically prevents making a fractional reserve system over Bitcoin, as the current monetary system does in bank reserves. Also, at some hard or soft fork that could change some of the rules. For example, there could be a fork to set the limit and make it exactly 21 million Bitcoin.

Why is all this important?

For starters, Bitcoin’s deflationary aspect, while kept in the middle, is a larger extension of the community that unites not only technically through nodes and consensus, but also ideologically.

To the extent that Bitcoin can be trusted to maintain the deflationary economy, you must believe that there is no added force behind Bitcoin’s nodes to force Blockchain to do otherwise. And that the community in general will live largely according to these principles.

Similarly, Bitcoin’s 21 million limit is not exact and can be disrupted through non-technical means. As is the creation of a fractional reserve system that varies in the monetary base of Bitcoin.

The community’s adherence to the deflationary economy currently established in the code is what ensures that Bitcoin stands in stark contrast to the inflationary economy.

