Quality problems and finish defects have been a recurring theme in the Tesla Model 3 since it began commercialization, and Tesla does not appear to have solved it with the arrival of the Model Y. Numerous customers are reporting issues with their new Tesla Model Y, and perhaps the most worrying thing is that they are more serious defects than usual in the American brand.

Specialized forums, YouTube and Reddit are being the way to publish numerous customers who have refused delivery of his new car due to the problems it presented. The alert of previous clients must also have served to cause some new clients to go on notice when picking up their new Model Y.

Defects in the paint, unattached seat benches … And even a loose belt

The most recurring problem, and the one with the most complaints from customers, is that the back seat was not anchored to its base. A very important and hardly justifiable failure that highlights the major problems in both the production process and quality control at the Tesla factory in Fremont, USA. Curiously, the Model 3 manufactured in Shanghai (China) has not suffered similar problems so far, or at least they have not come to light.

In a Tesla Model Y ready for delivery, the rear bench seat was not fixed. Image: Electrek.

Previously we had already known problems in the application of paint or poor adjustments between moldings. As recently published by Electrek, a Maryland customer rejected (returned) his Model Y upon delivery due to the amalgam of problems his unit had. In addition to the aforementioned paint and trim or trim problems, your car had marks and indentations in the seats and even had a loose seat belt in the passenger seat.

Improperly fastened seat belt in the front passenger seat. Image: Electrek.

In this context, Tesla has contacted some American customers to notify them of a delay in deliveries due to defects in their cars. In a leaked email last week, Elon Musk was addressing employees at the Fremont factory to express to them the need to reduce the rectifications made in the Model Y when leaving the production line. This implied that the model needs too much work once it is finished assembling. Musk’s goal is to reduce these corrections to not slowing down the pace of production of a Model Y that is in high demand, although it seems obvious that the problem should be tackled on the production line itself.

Tesla must solve problems that are practically inconceivable in other manufacturers

It is not surprising that the first units of a certain model suffer some problems, but manufacturers usually correct it soon after detecting where the fault is. However, few manufacturers would allow one of their cars to leave the factory with one of the defects that the Model Y is suffering.

While it is not something that affects all units, there are already a sufficient number of reported cases that Tesla was very serious about solving the root problem. At this point there is little discussion about the technological advantage of Tesla at the level of software, energy management or evolution of its electric propellants, but it would be coherent to demand that, at the same time, it be capable of solving quality problems that, in other manufacturers, they would be unforgivable (when not inconceivable).