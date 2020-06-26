There are several ways in which companies are working to implement measures for the environment. Others, like Amazon, are announcing ambitious investments in innovative technologies to reduce their impact on the environment. Nike, like others, is revamping its manufacturing processes to create sustainable products. But within the automotive sector, the most common strategy is to strengthen momentum in electric vehicles.

For years the industry has given considerable impetus to the creation of more and better electric vehicles. The appeal is evident. Not only does its development help create an image of social and environmental responsibility for automakers. There is also a growing interest among consumers and governments for these models, with their respective economic benefits. This has created a very valuable market that is worth analyzing in the future.

About the electric vehicle industry

By the end of 2019, in Markets and Markets figures, there were around three million cars of this type worldwide. But it is estimated that, by 2030, the figure will reach just under 27 million. That is, an average annual growth rate of 21.1 percent. According to data from Interesting Engineering, the largest electric vehicle market is China. But, according to the IEA, they only represent one percent of the total vehicle fleet.

In terms of brands, there are clear winners in terms of popularity among consumers. According to the EEI, only in the United States (USA), Telsa, General Motors and Nissan are the automakers that sell more electric vehicles per year. It should be noted that Elon Musk’s company is recognized by the government, since according to Arcadia already in 2010 it received loans in this type of model. In Statisa data, it is one of the most valuable automakers in the world.

Although it is not a leading market in electric vehicles, Mexico has a more or less developed and growing sector. According to Deloitte, in July 2019 the sale of hybrid and electric cars shot up by 66.9 percent compared to that period of the previous year. Statista points out that in just three years, purchases of those models almost tripled within the Republic. And since 2016, according to T21, 61 thousand 646 units have been distributed throughout the country.

Check our infographic for more information on this sector:

