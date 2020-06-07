NEW YORK – It’s been almost three

months since most nonessential restaurants, bars, and businesses

had to close their doors when New York City

“stopped” to combat the coronavirus crisis.

But as the five boroughs prepare to enter Phase 1 of reopening next week, dozens of places, including some businesses that have been in the Big Apple for a long time, won’t come back and close their doors forever.

One of those places is the historic Gem Spa in Greenwich Village. Located on a prime real estate property, on the corner of Marks Street and Second Avenue, the iconic store has been in the city for nearly a century. And it’s not just a historic store: Gem Spa is believed to be the first place in town where an Egg Cream was made.

The current owner, Paru Patel, says

that things had been difficult before quarantine: Gem Spa lost its

lottery and cigarette licenses due to employee misconduct

in 2019.

But the order not to allow people into the business hit the store in early March. Patel was suddenly able to pay the rent, and in early May made the decision to close Gem Spa forever.

“The outpouring of love since we announced our closure has been tremendous,” said Patel. “COVID-19 is something we could not overcome without a rent freeze.”

Gotham Bar and Grill, located right

below 14th Street between Fifth and University, he had been known for his

luxury dining experience that sought to bridge the gap between good

food and fun.

After 36 years of serving the village,

the owner and former chef Alfred Portale has decided to close its doors

definitely after financial complications due to COVID-19.

Another case was reported in the Uptown area with Coogan’s Irish Pub. This one, located in Washington Heights, closed its doors on St. Patrick’s Day along with most of the bars in the city, and announced in a letter to customers that they would not return on April 21.

Another case of closure was The Paris Cafe,

which had been an important point in South Street Seaport for the past

147 years.

“To all of our wonderful sponsors and friends I would like to offer a sincere thanks and a warm farewell from The Paris Cafe,” owner Pete O’Connell said in an Instagram post. “We cannot forge a path that makes economic sense. We had no choice but to close our doors. “

This trend has spread to several

bars and restaurants throughout the city.

Keith McNally is the owner of Lucky Strike, another of New York City’s dozens of restaurants, bars, and businesses that have made the difficult decision to close forever in recent months.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, no

I was able to find a way to make Lucky Strike work

financially, “McNally said.” This decision was particularly

difficult as many of the wonderful Lucky Strike employees have

worked for me for over 20 years, and some of the clients have come

since the day we opened: 31 years ago. “

According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 8 million restaurant employees have been laid off or suspended and the industry had lost approximately $ 80 billion in sales by the end of May.