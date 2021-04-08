Some players were able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at the WTA in Charleston

The United States is one of the countries that is getting the fastest rate of vaccination against Covid-19 (more than 62 million people inoculated). So much so that any resident of the American country has the possibility of signing up to receive the corresponding doses of the vaccine. And two of the tennis players who were vaccinated at the Charleston WTA 500 were Hayley Carter and Luisa Stefani. “Thanks WTA“They wrote on their Instagram account.

Players and their teams from around the world are getting vaccinated at WTA Charleston, which is pretty nifty. pic.twitter.com/xP7cXpb7MV – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) April 7, 2021