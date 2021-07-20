Some people never learn. ‘Jackass Forever’ trailer

After enjoying the first images of the film last week, Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for ‘Jackass forever‘, a video that shows Johnny Knoxvilley to the rest of the team doing stunts and antics for the last time. In principle, the latest installment of the franchise will hit theaters in the United States on October 22.

Celebrating the joy of being back with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot for the dingdong, the original donkey team returns for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous comedy shows with a little help from a new and exciting cast.

The film stars Jason Acua, Dave England, Johnny Knoxville, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Jeff Tremaine, and Loomis Fall. It is a Dickhouse production for Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios, with Tremaine, Spike Jonze and Knoxville serving as producers and Shanna Newton and Greg Iguchi serving as executive producers.

The franchise originated in 2000 with an MTV series that ran for three seasons and was a great success for the network and its cast, ending after the third season due to creative and financial conflicts between the network and its stars. Then he found a new one going hand in hand with Paramount Pictures and on the big screen with ‘Jackass: The Movie’ in 2002, which had two sequels in 2006 and 2009, the last the most fruitful of the franchise, grossing more than 171 million dollars at the world box office.

