Some pension plans do not exceed the Ibex or government bonds

The increase in the number of years of life in Spain means that there are more and more elderly people already retired or close to being one, and fewer children, that is, fewer taxpayers for each retiree and everything indicates that this will not change in the medium term. The closing of accounts of the Social Security to 2020 shows a deficit of 19,839 million euros, unprecedented amount, with a expense increase of almost 9% not seen so far this century. Is already the ninth consecutive year with an imbalance in its non-financial balance, which could represent more than 1.4% of GDP. This imbalance has led to a decrease in the Social Security reserve fund, from the 66,800 million euros accumulated in 2011 to just over 2,000 million euros at the end of 2019.

Brussels has already demanded from Spain reforms in this regard, and it is an inexcusable condition to access European funds, but time is running out and they seem not to be in for the work of a major reform.

The above makes it obvious the importance of saving for old age from an early age, and that it complements the meager pension that we could collect.

Referring to Inverco’s definition: “Pension Plans are long-term savings products that are designed to cover certain contingencies, mainly retirement. . . its purpose is to provide participants with financial benefits. . . which will depend on the capital contributed by the participants and the returns obtained by the Pension Fund into which the Pension Plan is integrated ”.

And as usual, Professor Pablo Fernández, from the IESE Business School shows how Out of 416 pension funds with a 15-year history, only 15.4% of them exceeded the profitability of the IBEX 35 (50.2%) and only 8% exceeded the profitability of government bonds (64.7% ) in the period from December 2005 to December 2020. In addition 11 funds had negative returns.

In December 2020, the individual pension system had 969 pension funds and assets of 81,7902 million euros, when in December 2019 there were 1,004 funds. Among the pension funds with the highest average returns in those 15 years are:

The bottom BBVA Telecommunications Plan, with an average profitability of 9.68% in the period. The plan has an equity of 538.17 million euros. It is a variable income fund of companies mainly belonging to the medium and large capitalization telecommunications sector. The minimum investment is 30 euros. The management commission is 1.5% and 0.2% for deposit.

Orange S & P500, PP This pension plan replicates the S&P 500 index and is managed by Renta $ Pensiones. So far in 2021, it has reached a profitability of 11.79%. Since 2008 it has only had 2 years with negative profitability and one of them was precisely 2008 (-24.38%) and the other was 2018 (-1.53%). The portfolio is highly skewed to cyclical sectors such as industrials, technology and financial services.

American Variable BK managed by Bankinter Seguros de Vida, with a focus on American equities. It reaches a profitability in the year of 11.15% and 7% on average in 15 years according to the study. It has a net worth of 455 million euros. Like the previous one, in two years it has had a negative return, 2008 of 25.47% and in 2008 of 8.47%. It has a management commission of 1.5%.

Bestinver Global FP with an antiquity that goes until 2004 and a patrimony of 727 million euros. Focusing on Euro Zone RV, representing almost 72% of the portfolio. The management commission is 1.5% and reaches a profitability of 17.49% in the year. At 5 years, the fund remains below its benchmark index (7% vs. 11.3%, although since 2005 it has reached 8.3% vs. 7.3% of the MSCI World NR EUR index. It is managed by Tomás Pintó and Jorge Fuentes: The management commission is 1.5% and a depository of 0.04%, with a minimum investment of € 100. The largest weight of the portfolio is in the industrial sector, followed by consumption and technology.

Maprfre America with assets of € 150 million achieved since its launch in 2002. The fund invests in US equities with a strong bias towards cycle-sensitive sectors such as communication and technology services, as well as financial services and healthcare. His biggest positions include Alphabet, Microsoft, JPMorgan, P&G, Bank of America and Facebook. So far this year it has reached a profitability of 11.86% and 12.53% at ten years annualized. It is the one that reports the lowest profitability within its category at 10 years.

The funds they present The highest returns in the last 15 years are practically all of Equities, except Bestinver Plan Mixto. On the other hand, Among the 10 plans referred to in the study with the lowest returns in that period, 5 of them are mixed, 3 of variable income and 2 of short-term fixed income. Between lThe worst performers were Asefarma Variable, a mixed equity fund that lost 1.2% in the period, followed by A&G Variable, another mixed equity fund that lost 1.17%, both managed by the Mutua de Ingenieros de Catalunya.. It is also observed that there are two Iberia variable income pension funds that obtain negative returns, among them the BBVA RV Ibex and the Santander RV Spain, of -0.27% and -0.12% respectively, but that in what This year they are positive.

As of December 2020, the category with the most funds were fixed income funds with 138 plans, followed by equities with 95 plans and with 91 variable income plans, and with only 10 guaranteed plans.

It is remarkable that there are managers who strive to maintain clear product sheets that are very easy to understand, but many others where it is very difficult to obtain information not only from the portfolio but from some type of manager’s report. In this sense, I consider that the effort to improve the communication of these long-term savings plans should be reinforced and make it very accessible to savers. It would also be advisable to be able to know what part of the profitability is defined by the selection of stocks, regions or sectors and what rotation has taken place in the year. This is part of the financial education to which we all refer, and that the saver can select in a better way and with the maximum possible information where to put their long-term savings.