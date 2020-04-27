That iPhone SE (2020) is based largely on iPhone 8 is no secret. What we did not know was to what extent. iFixit, the well-known product repair business, has published a detail of the parts that can be exchanged between both devices. It is a previous step to its traditional cutting, which we should see throughout today.

Interchangeable camera, SIM tray, Taptic Engine and screen between iPhone SE and iPhone 8

According to the analysis published by iFixit, there are five components that can be interchanged with the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE (2020) can receive from this model the cameras, the tray that stores the SIM, the haptic engine and the screen itself. They may seem like few components, but in reality they are among the most important, especially the cameras and screen.

Regarding the latter, however, iFixit warns of a data to take into account. If we swap the screen, we will lose the True Tone setting. Unless we have access to a screen scheduler during repair. Despite what it may seem, the new iPhone SE has many more changes on the model that precedes it.

Specifically, the Home button cannot be replaced by another one that is operational without going through an official repair. We can replace it with one without Touch ID, but we would lose the function. The battery is also not interchangeable because the connector to the motherboard is different. It is the same as modern iPhones.

iFixit will reveal throughout the day its surgery on the new iPhone SE. And there we can check its level of repairability, which is probably higher than usual. All thanks to the reuse of certain components.

