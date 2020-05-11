Palm Beach County is the first in South Florida to enter the initial phase of the new normal, not yet allowed in either Broward or Miami-Dade.

This Monday, some businesses decided to reopen under new conditions and others preferred to wait to adapt to the new guidelines and to reduce the cases of COVID-19.

Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, said last Friday he had “examined the Palm Beach County application,” and authorized it as of Monday to reopen in Phase 1.

The reopening of phase 1, in accordance with state regulations, allows some surgeries to be restarted in hospitals. Restaurants can open at 25% of their capacity.

Bars and gyms will remain closed, but beauty salons will be allowed, respecting of course the rules of social distancing.

A group of people protested this Sunday in Miami for what they consider a system failure to their rights to stay on the streets. At the same time they ask for the economic reopening of the state so that hundreds of people can regain their jobs.

County Mayor Dave Kerner announced the reopening of the beaches beginning May 18. From sunrise to sunset, with groups of no more than 10 people. Residents only: no chairs, no umbrellas, no food stalls.

South Florida tops the list with the most people who have died from diseases caused by the coronavirus. According to figures released by the health department on Monday, Miami-Dade has 14,167 cases and Broward 5,882. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 1,735 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 3,889 positive cases and Monroe 92.

