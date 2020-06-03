Racism is a monster that must be eradicated from society, reason why innumerable they are the protests that have been carried out to stop it, same that have been revived by the murder of George Floyd. Throughout its history, cinema has not been oblivious to these events, which is why there are many films about racism in the United States that seek to generate a change in this terrible reality.

‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

After having directed the award-winning ‘Moonlight’, Barry Jenkins decided to continue this theme, for this reason he adapted the novel, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’, written in 1974 by James Baldwing. The story focuses on a young couple of color, who after growing up together and falling in love, will have to face a world full of racism and although the film is set in the 70s, it seems to take place in the current era, a clear reflection of that this evil has not yet been eradicated.

‘The Hate U Give’

This film launches a great criticism of today’s society without fear of hiding its hand. ‘The Hate U Give’ follows in the footsteps of Starr, one of the few students of color in a private school to witness a police officer shoot one of his friends, which will become a national event, The feature film launches a direct and open message against racism, at the same time that it manages to present a solid and moving story.

‘Do the Right Thing’

Unfortunately, the events of this 1989 Spike Lee classic remain a reality today, as during the film we will witness the police drown and kill a colored man named Raheem during altercations in Brooklyn, then flee from the crime scene, which unleashes a wave of violence, a clear reflection of what we are experiencing these days.

‘I Am Not Your Negro’

This documentary film, is based on the essay ‘Remember this house’ by James Baldwin, who, using his relationship with Malcolm X, Martin Luther King and other activists, gave a tough message against racism. The documentary was directed by Raoul Peck, who, using interviews and various sequences of civil unrest, managed to bring Baldwing’s work to life and reflected the writer’s vision of the fight for the rights of African-Americans.

‘Selma’

This movie directed by Ava DuVernay, shows the problems that Martin Luther King had to face, As were the pressures of political leaders at the state and federal levels, the denial of support by figures who even praised his work and the innumerable obstacles that threatened his fight, despite this, Luther always showed a strong determination to achieve his goals. objectives, something that should be taken again as an example today.

‘Hale County This Morning, This Evening’

Director, RaMell Ross wanted to speak out against racism but from a new point of view, so far from seeing in this documentary sequences of violence or demonstrations, Ross wanted to reflect the true face of communities of color, so he put together this documentary, based on the hours of filming he recorded while living in Hale County Alabama, so we can see children playing, parishioners singing and many other spectacular and beautiful shots that make us see that we are all human beings and that racism should not even prevail in society.

‘Get out’

The suspense could not be left out of this list, reason why director Jordan Peele created a thriller that will keep you on the edge of the seat, while presenting you with a new perspective on racism, the one that disguises itself as harmless, to later show its true face, based on liberal racism. White, Peele develops a story that will leave you wondering after watching it.

These are some of the films that have been made about racism in the United States, for what it is worth to see them again to realize how this evil affects us all, which unfortunately far from ending is still present in our society, so we hope that events such as that of George Floyd will no longer arise never more.