Some of the most curious Xiaomi products are discounted

These Xiaomi products fall in price, although only for a limited time. Your new smart bracelet, a portable battery, a pocket printer, a smart table clock, and even an anti-mosquito device. We tell you its main characteristics, Which one will you keep?

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has a full color AMOLED screen reaching 1.56 inches. This has grown compared to the previous generation, which stayed at 1.2 inches. You can get the most out of it by exercising, comes with different sports modes.

Pocket printer – no ink required * thanks to ZINK Zero Ink technology. To use it, connect it to your mobile and send the images from this you want to print, which will come out of the printer in just a few seconds.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock: the Smart watch from the Chinese firm arrives with a screen where you can not only see important information, but also play video. Use it like you personal assistant, you can also ask for help from Google assistant for any questions or requests that may arise.

Portable battery: 10,000 mAh of the Redmi portable battery will allow you to charge an average smartphone about 3 times. It has two traditional USB ports, a microUSB and a USB-C input. Thanks to this offer you have the possibility of taking it at a very good price, only 12 euros.

Anti-mosquitoes: the Xiaomi device will act to keep pesky mosquitoes away from you. Now that summer is approaching, it can be the perfect companion.

